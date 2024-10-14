ESPN Predicts Winner of Arkansas, LSU for Battle of Golden Boot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two weeks after a home upset of then No. 4 Tennessee behind an impressive defensive effort, Arkansas will look to slow down an LSU offense which ranks among the leagues best in productivity.
The Tigers average over 34 points which is good for sixth 6 in the SEC and generates 460 yards per game which is No. 5 in conference. LSU just got some momentum by somehow managing a 29-26 overtime win against the Rebels that kept them from being another two-loss team.
LSU is given a 54% chance to defeat Arkansas inside Razorback Stadium one day after all but ending Ole Miss' College Football Playoff hopes.
Here's an ESPN Analytics breakdown between Arkansas and LSU from its Football Power Index table. Both programs have respectable offensive and defensive units but have struggled in the special teams department.
Arkansas
LSU
ESPN FPI Ranking
No. 25
No. 14
Overall Efficiency
No. 29 (72.3)
No. 26 (74.8)
Offensive Efficiency
No. 35 (66.5)
No. 8 (82.7)
Defensive Efficiency
No. 24 (72.5)
No. 49 (60.5)
Special Teams Efficiency
No. 92 (43.2)
No. 120 (33.7)
Conference Champion %
0.3%
4.2%
Playoff %
2.4%
26.4%
National Champion Game %
0.1%
2.1%
Win Playoff %
0%
0.8%
Final Record Prediction
7-5
8-4
Arkansas has won three of its previous five games with both losses coming by one possession with leads in the fourth quarter. Coach Sam Pittman shared a belief in his team that if turnovers were prevented, his Razorbacks could beat any team in the country.
"The defense ended up keeping us into it and ended up winning it for us," Pittman told ESPN after the game. "Travis Williams and the [defensive staff] had them ready to play. They played hard the entire night and we didn't turn the ball over. If we are the same with turnovers, we can beat anybody in the country and we proved that tonight."
Last weeks zero in the turnover column helped preserve a home win that took quite a bit of heat off Pittman's seat. Winning not only a rivalry game but bringing the Golden Boot trophy home against LSU would do well from a recruiting standpoint and program trajectory.
Before the season, the Razorbacks ranked No. 44 overall but due to the strength of the conference and continued to climb even in a losses at Oklahoma State and Texas A&M in Arlington. If Arkansas can take care of business against LSU Saturday then conversations of the Hogs' program being back on track will pick up major steam.