Calipari's Razorbacks in Top 25 of AP Poll, KenPom Ranking
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has cracked the Top 25 of both the AP poll and KenPom's overall rankings to start the season.
Arkansas debuted at No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll. Kansas, who Arkansas will take on in a preseason exhibition, is No. 1. The Jayhawks received 30 of the 60 first place votes.
The Hogs also cracked the top 25 of the KenPom rankings. KenPom, developed by statistician Ken Pomeroy, is widely regarded as the premier public advanced analytics database for college basketball. The formula takes into everything from home court advantage to offensive and defensive efficiency.
The Razorbacks were ranked 25th overall and sixth in the SEC. The five conference teams that are ranked ahead of the Hogs are Auburn (3rd), Alabama (4th), Tennessee (11th), Texas A&M (16th) and Texas (18th).
The most intriguing change from the Musselman era to the John Calipari era is the balance on both ends of the floor. In all 5 years under Musselman, the Razorbacks were always significantly higher rated on the defensive end of the court, whereas now Arkansas is rated similarly both on offense and defense, landing almost exactly on the 50-yard line in terms of dependency.
The Razorbacks have some stiff competition lined up on the schedule as well. Kansas is ranked 6th. The Razorbacks toughest non-conference opponents on the regular season slate include No. 11 Baylor and No. 23 Illinois in the KenPom rankings. Baylor is also No. 8 in the initial AP poll.
However, the Hogs also take on the other end of the spectrum, Maryland Eastern Shore, who the Hogs will take on inside Bud Walton Arena in late November, is ranked the third-worst out of all 364 Division I teams by KenPom.
The exhibition against Kansas is fast approaching. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and will be broadcast on SEC Network.