Three Storylines for Razorbacks Ahead of Game Against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fresh off a well deserved bye week, Arkansas will now host nationally ranked LSU for another night game at Razorback Stadium.
The Razorbacks enter the game just outside of the AP Top 25 poll after starting the season with a surprising 4-2 record and a standout defense. Arkansas looks to be as healthy as it's been since week one with several starters like defensive back Jaylon Braxton, offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and safety Hudson Clark back in the picture.
Quarterback Taylen Green, tight ends Luke Hasz and Ty Washington and several other beat up Razorbacks are also hopeful to be ready come Saturday. Here are a few of the biggest storylines ahead of a big home game against LSU.
Slowing Down Tigers' Offense
The Tigers are coming off a huge home win against No. 9 Ole Miss, a team loaded with transfers and dwindling College Football Playoff hopes. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier mentioned it wasn't one of his best games of his career but he did carve up Ole Miss' defense for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a game LSU didn't lead until the final play.
LSU didn't have much success in the run game with just 84 yards on 24 carries as the Rebels' defense specializes in stopping the run. Ole Miss still leads the SEC in that department with an average of 66 yards per game allowed.
If the Tigers plan on getting its run game going, which is among the worst in SEC play at No. 15 with 123 yards per game, Arkansas might not be the best place to start. Travis Williams' defensive scheme is taking away opposing rushing attacks each week allowing 106 yards per game (No. 5 SEC) and have given up only five touchdowns (No. 6 SEC).
However, Nussmeier carved up the Rebels secondary which allows nearly 223 yards per game. In comparison, the Tigers are equally as bad yielding 244 yards passing on a weekly basis (284 yards to Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart).
In three conference games, Arkansas is one of the best teams in the league at grounding passing attacks giving up only 202 yards through the air which ranks No. 5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks slowed down a once electric Tennessee offense well below its season averages which should also be the expectation against LSU.
Taylen Green's Status
There remains some uncertainty that Arkansas' starting quarterback will play against LSU. Whether his status for Saturday's game is being used for gamesmanship or not won't be known until 90 minutes before kickoff due to the SEC's availability report.
While there were more than enough opportunities against Tennessee to add points to the board in the first half two weeks ago, Arkansas' offense is much better with Green in the game. He looked extremely confident against the Volunteers completing 19-of-27 passes for 262 yards without a single touchdown.
Backup Malachi Singleton looked like a redshirt freshman which is no knock against his game winning touchdown drive. If Singleton does get the start in Green's absence don't dismiss offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's ability to form a gameplan together with two weeks to prepare.
Did Tennessee Win Kickstart a Second Half Run?
This has been a topic of discussion among fans on social media platforms. It's hard to compare Arkansas' win over Tennessee with Florida's attempted upset of the Volunteers Saturday due to it being a rivalry game.
Teams often show up for hated rivals more than it will for other schools. The Tigers are a solid football team with an explosive passing attack and feared pass rush.
Arkansas being the home team can be of benefit similar to LSU's peace of mind playing in "Death Valley". Former SEC stars have echoed the same sentiment that Razorback Stadium is one of the loudest atmospheres to play and with the Golden Boot trophy on the line Saturday, the Razorbacks have a chance to play spoiler of the Tigers playoff hopes.
If the Razorbacks can secure a victory over LSU and move to 5-2 (3-1) in SEC play it might be time to consider Arkansas as a wildcard playoff team. The Hogs also host hated rivals Ole Miss and Texas while also travelling to Mississippi State and Missouri with a home game against Louisiana Tech sprinkled in.