Pittman's All-In Bet on Mateos to Salvage Arkansas Hot Seat
DALLAS — Coach Sam Pittman acknowledged he is on the hot seat at SEC Media Days Thursday. Heading into a critical fifth season, Pittman acknowledged the immediacy of his problems.
"I'm popular now," Pittman said. "Just the wrong way. I'm hot."
Pittman's fate may already be sealed. It's not his hire of Bobby Petrino that will make or break his offense and likely his tenure.
It's the change at offensive line coach. Petrino was the flashy hire fans will gravitate toward, but Eric Mateos might have the biggest hand in the success of the offensive unit.
He takes over a much-maligned group that allowed 4.2 sacks per game, good for third worst in the nation. Pittman openly admitted that there was a talent issue along the offensive line last year.
"We had to do better recruiting," Pittman said. "You talked about my O-Line background, we have to get better there. We had to go out and get two tackles."
Incoming transfers Fernando Carmona Jr. and Addison Nichols were also mentioned by name. Patrick Kutas moving inside from tackle to guard could be considered a psuedo-transfer in itself.
"[Kutas] lost his confidence out there [at tackle]," Pittman said. "He was the best we had, but he lost his confidence out there. We move him inside, he's a heck of a player. One the strongest guys on the team."
Mateos also was singled out for his ability to recognize the intangibles and getting the most out of his players.
"There is different routes to the problem," Pittman said. "May not just be between the ears. It may be life, home, girfriend. That's what I found Eric is great at that. The kids know he loves them and thinks about them and cares about them."
That quality won't help the Razorbacks execute one block technically, but Pittman is hoping that a combination of better talent pool and a coach who can diagnose both technical and mental problems as they happen can lead to a noticeable improvement in the number of sacks allowed.
Otherwise, Pittman, Mateos and the rest of the staff areall risk of being sacked themselves.
