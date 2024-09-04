Pittman Pleased with Hogs' Run Game Heading Into Oklahoma State Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there was any part of the offense that seemed to have more pep to its step than last season it's the run game.
Whether it be determination from the skilled running backs or offensive linemen plowing through UAPB's undersized defense, the run game looked light years ahead of last season. Arkansas struggled in that facet of the game considering the Top 10 rushing attack it produced in 2021 and 2022.
The Razorbacks look to stow away last year's efforts of 138 yards per game in the back of their minds while moving forward to the task at hand. Arkansas running backs rushed for only 105 yards on 36 carries against Western Carolina in the 2023 season opener.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff isn't nearly the competition the Catamounts are as FCS members, but the Hogs bruised their way to 279 yards on the ground. Arkansas only eclipsed that mark once last year against Florida International.
Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson showed how elusive he can be in the open field by slipping tackles. He featured a devastating spin move and above average speed in his eight-carry, 101 yard, two touchdown performance.
“I thought our running backs ran really hard,” Pittman said. “I think Ja’Quinden Jackson proved he can run over you, he can make you miss, he also caught a nice ball out of the backfield."
Pittman was not only encouraged by the tailbacks, but also his road graders at the line of scrimmage. One player who stood out against the Golden Lions is Florida State transfer Rodney Hill who is running as the second back in the rotation.
"I really like Rodney Hill as our second running back right now," Pittman said during Monday's press conference. "[Rashod Dubinion] would certainly have the opportunity to continue to move up the chart when he gets healthy."
Arkansas must be pleased with its addition of Hill since Florida State's offense posted nearly 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns during an undefeated regular season. The Seminoles limited him to minimal carries the last two years and have struggled to generate a run game this season rushing for 119 total yards through two games.
Although he didn't get many snaps against UAPB, Hill did show off the ability to catch out of the backfield with 31 all-purpose yards. That type of dual threat ability is well utilized by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino
Run blocking was made an emphasis of improvement, which is why Arkansas hired a new offensive line coach following the season in Eric Mateos. Multiple linemen were seen pulling for blocks with more effort than in previous seasons, which gives Pittman optimism his group is moving along from its struggles in 2023.
"We didn't have many mistakes, assignment mistakes," Pittman said. "What I want to say about Oklahoma State is we're going to have to beat them. They've got a lot of starters back and are not going to make mistakes. They're not. They're going to play sound, hard and physical football.
"To win we're going to have to be more physical than they're a well-coached football team. I thought we looked that way Thursday night, a well coached football team. We had limited mistakes and therefore we can play pretty good up front if we do that."
