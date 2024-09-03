Hogs' Counting on Transfers, Returners for Successful Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Perhaps no sport is impacted by the transfer portal and the draft quite like baseball. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is tasked with replacing the majority of his 2024 roster again.
However, Van Horn continues to bring in top flight talent both from the high school ranks and the Division I, JUCO transfer portal. Despite being outbid in many instances, Van Horn still was able to bring in the No.2 overall transfer class, per 64Analytics.
"There’s finances involved," Van Horn said. "In many cases here, these guys, they came here and they could have made more money other places. I feel very fortunate they really evaluated their situation as far as development and just what we have to offer here. They’re going to make a big impact on our team."
Arkansas landed two top-flight starters out of the portal, Landon Beidelschies and Zach Root, both weekend starters for major schools last year. Van Horn credits pitching coach Matt Hobbs as a key reason for consistently landing big pitching prospects.
"They want to pitch for Coach Hobbs," Van Horn said. "They like what they’ve seen from the development of our high school pitchers, or maybe even a guy like (Hagen) Smith, who turned down maybe $1 million coming out of high school and got $8 million."
Van Horn also is counting on two key returners to make a big leap forward. Catcher Ryder Helfrick and Wehiwa Aloy both had standout performances in the Cape Cod League over the summer. Each of them made their own adjustment.
"You’re getting a guy that made a jump offensively and really started working on some things toward the end of the season and took it into the summer," Van Horn said. "He calmed down his swing a little bit and didn’t try to pull everything. I think he just changed his mindset a little bit and had a great summer."
For Aloy, it was a specific change to his swing that Van Horn is hoping yields big results and more consistency.
"We were talking about just calming it down a little bit," Van Horn said about Aloy's leg kick and open stance. "Man, did he make an adjustment this summer, from leg kick to you won’t see a whole lot going on there."
Arkansas begins its series of intrasquad scrimmages Friday. A time has not yet been announced. Van Horn also revealed that Oklahoma State and the Razorbacks have agreed to a two-game series, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 11-12 at Baum-Walker Stadium. It's the only outside competion that the Hogs will face before the spring.
HOGS FEED:
• Tidbits from Arkansas, Oklahoma State game notes
• Razorbacks, Pittman ready for "slobberknocker" up front
• Arkansas takes opponent to "Hawg City," invites Vandy to take hated team there also
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook