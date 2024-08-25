Three Key Players for Hogs' Defense Looking to Get Fast Start
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' defense had moments of brilliance in 2023 and was sitting comfortably in the top half of SEC defenses in yards allowed per game before losing control in the final three SEC games of the season.
Despite allowing 392, 517, and 370 yards respectively down the home stretch against Florida, Auburn and Missouri, the Razorbacks still finished eighth in the SEC on the season.
Now in his second season as defensive coordinator Travis Williams will need some new breakout stars to help anchor his unit to continue to trend in the right direction.
Landon Jackson, Defensive End
Perhaps no player has more pressure on himself to perform on the Razorbacks outside of quarterback Taylen Green. Jackson probably could be playing in the NFL preseason right now and would likely make a pro team's roster, but he opted to come back to school and is now on every preseason watch list and earned a 2024 Preseason Coaches' First-Team All-SEC distinction.
Jackson had a solid junior season, but over half of his sacks came against a freshman on an Alabama offensive line that somehow allowed more sacks per game than the Arkansas offensive line. If nothing else, the Razorbacks need more consistency out of Jackson.
Xavian Sorey Jr., Linebacker
A lot of the transfers have the age old "How will they fare in the SEC?" tag attached to them. Sorey is a rare one at Arkansas that does not, having made two starts for Georgia last year. With a young, inexperienced linebacker group around him, Pittman has also hinted that Sorey would be one of the players to wear the new helmet communication device allowed in college football.
Hudson Clark, Safety
If nothing else, it's going to be weird not seeing Clark in fall camp videos next year. Nostalgia aside, the last dance for Clark needs to be a good one. If we're still talking about his three interceptions against Ole Miss nearly 5 years later as his shining moment in a Razorback uniform, something isn't quite right. Clark is not only under huge personal pressure with the likes of TJ Metcalf gunning for his spot, but the whole back end is under a lot of pressure. Even UAPB decided to take a shot at a "slow" back end.
Arkansas is now less than a week away from kickoff against UAPB. The two teams square off from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
