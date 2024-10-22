Pittman Ready to Let Big Man Eat
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took a while for Arkansas to show trust in freshman running back Braylen Russell. Now, in a must-win situation, it sounds like the Hogs are going to need to rely almost solely on him.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman indicated Monday morning that he has serious doubts about starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson being able to suit up Saturday. An ankle injury that has bothered him for a while now flared back up against LSU despite a week off to try to heal up.
WIth Russell and Rashod Dubinion as the two main options available, Pittman threw his full weight behind the freshman despite Dubinion's edge in experience.
"Let's saddle up Braylon Russel, let's go," Pittman said. "I think he is ready to go. We've already met with him this morning, called him in and said, 'Hey man, you want it, go take it.'"
Mississippi State comes into the game ranked No. 115 in the country in rushing defense and one of the best ways to kill the atmosphere in a morning game in Starkville is to line up and punch the Bulldogs in the mouth. At 6-foot-1, 253 pounds, Russell does, indeed, provide quite a large proverbial fist.
"He's a big man," Pittman said. "He's hard to bring down."
Russell's breakout game came against Tennessee when he had eight carries for 64 yards. More than half of those yards came on back-to-back carries when Pittman leaned on his inexperienced running back when the Hogs needed him most in a potential game-winning situation with back-up quarterback Malachi Singleton needing something to take pressure off him on the final drive.
"I think he is a really good player," Pittman said. "I think he needs some confidence We've got to get him rolling, to me, early in the game. I believe wholeheartedly in him."
Russell has been hit-or-miss so far this season. He managed 15 yards on three carries against Texas A&M before his performance in the upset of No. 4 Tennessee. However, it's been a time of famine outside of those two games.
He had three carries for three yards against LSU. Against Auburn, Russell only managed 22 yards on nine carries.
HIs lone touchdown came on his lone carry from two yards out in a tight game against Alabama-Birmingham at home. However, this will be the first time he will have had Bobby Petrino truly game plan for him.
Also, against LSU, the defense knew quarterback Taylen Green wasn't 100%. The RPO wasn't coming in the waves it usually does and there was little threat Green was going to intentionally run the ball, making it easier to key on the running backs.
With an extra week to heal, it's possible having Green run on purpose returns in a more prominent way to the game plan. That should freeze defenders just enough to allow Russell to be the one initiating the contact when he has the ball, which makes a world of difference.
The other factor is, when it comes to SEC stadiums, there is no place that has more of a high school atmosphere both in size and antics in the stands than Davis Wade Stadium. Attendance has been running in the 40,000s, not much larger than the Salt Bowls Russell played in annually without nearly as much high emotion in the air.
Pittman would like to do all he can to keep what has become a balanced offensive attack by Mississippi State on the bench as much as possible. Russell would like to take the first step cementing his place in the storied history of Arkansas running backs.
"Young doesn't mean he can't be good," Pittman said. "We're gonna turn around and let the horse eat a little bit."