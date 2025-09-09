Pittman's improved Razorbacks will be tested in major area against Rebels
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Through the first two weeks of the season, one thing is clear and it’s how physical this Arkansas team is on each side of the football.
Offensively, everyone seems engaged and willing to do what ever it takes to win, overwhelming teams such as Alabama A&M and Arkansas State from a size and talent standpoint, which helped in more than a handful of instances.
One includes left tackle Corey Robinson’s crushing block at the second level of Red Wolves defense that allowed Mike Washington to score on a 53-yard run.
Even pass catchers want to get downfield to block which is solid representation of how hungry this team is to win.
The Razorbacks are a prolific team offensively, averaging 591 yards yards (No. 4 nationally) and 54 points per game (No. 5 nationally), but it will come down to the opposite side of the ball to know if this group is truly improved.
One reason Arkansas has played much better defense during the early stages this season is the size and physicality coaches targeted during the offseason.
Transfers such as Julian Neal, Kani Walker set the tone in the secondary by combining for 16 total tackles, five pass break-ups and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Not only are they tackling better, but the duo close on the football quickly after the catch with punishing hits.
"The size matters because we are tackling better," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "I think a lot of times when you want to tackle a guy, you have a chance to tackle them a little bit more than, ‘Man, he’s really big and I’m not’ type of situation. They have a lot of confidence back there, I do too, with having corners that are 6-foot-2, big, 200-something pounds.
"Just makes a difference to me, and I’m not saying any small guy can’t play, I’m not saying that, because we’ve proven that they can. But having SEC size over there gives us a little bit more of an advantage, and I think Kani’s playing really well."
Last season, Arkansas struggled to stop virtually anyone through the air finishing No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game.
The Razorbacks have collected a group of big defensive backs such as Selman Bridges (6-foot-2, 285 pounds), Larry Worth (6-foot-4, 226 pounds), Jordan Young (6-foot, 198), Quentavius Scandrett (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), Kani Walker (6-foot-2, 204 pounds), Miguel Mitchell (6-foot-1, 222 pounds), Shakur Smalls (6-foot, 209 pounds), KeShawn Davilla (6-foot, 165), Caleb Wooden (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) and Julian Neal (6-foot-2, 208 pounds).
Not only is Arkansas' defense big in the secondary, its defensive line goes, six-of-seven tackles surpass the 300 pound mark and are fairly tough in the middle giving up just 111 yards per game which ranks No. 59 nationally.
While the Razorbacks have been successful defensively, Ole Miss presents a bigger challenge for his physical defense.
"I'd like to have 10 negatives and 4 sacks and, yeah, I'd like to take every bit of it and add to it," Pittman said. "But, schematically, with their RPO game off of that, I mean, schematically, they're tough. I mean, because a lot of times the offensive line is pulling and doing all that, and they're throwing the football."
One thing a Lane Kiffin team is going to have is a weaponized offense and that is no different this year powered by first-year starting quarterback Austin Simmons and running back Kewan Lacy, combining for 822 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Rebels have committed four turnovers over the first two games, each of those coming from Simmons through the air.
While it appears Arkansas has improved the back end of its defense, giving up only 149 yards per game so far, Kiffin's offense brings a stiff challenge averaging 575 yards per game.
"You have to be ready in the back end and in the front end for every single play," Pittman said. "It's not just a ‘run’, it’s a ‘run or.’ We're going to have to play with high intensity and and a lot of effort, because they are talented up front and they're talented at their skill positions. Yeah, we did improve quite a bit, and we've got to improve again Saturday."