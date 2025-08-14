Pittman, Williams helped Hogs' Woodson gain clear vision of coaching career
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas isn't just a stop up the coaching ladder for Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Marcus Woodson.
No, his quote is a quick reflection of his appreciation for the opportunity to grow professionally through press conferences and sharpen his communication and leadership skills with a clear vision of becoming not only a defensive coordinator, but head coach.
Finding His Voice
His career trajectory fits the timeline of learning the ropes to become the complete package of a coach equipped to lead a program because his boss allowed him to learn on the job.
That's one thing sixth-year coach Sam Pittman does at Arkansas differently that many other programs that shield their assistant coaches from the media, limiting their visibility and voice.
Woodson’s gratitude underscores how valuable meeting with media truly is in the coaching world because building great teams isn't just about X's and O's, but cultivating leadership at each level of the program.
"Well, this is great experience," Woodson said Wednesday. "For me to be able to sit and have this interview in front of you guys, that’s professional development for me with the goals that I have in front of me. Lord willing, I want to be a defensive coordinator like coach [Travis Williams] and work to become a head coach.
"As much exposure that we get a chance to get in front of you guys and answer questions, it’s professional development. I appreciate Coach [Sam] Pittman for allowing us as a staff to get this experience, because not all head coaches do that. It shows that he trusts us as coaches, and I’m grateful for the opportunity."
Learning from Pittman
Once position coaches get total control of a program, it gets easy for them to micromanage a staff from top to bottom. Woodson showed appreciation for Pittman's trust in his staff to do their jobs correctly each day and take care of their position groups.
"I think it's all about how you structure your staff and your daily responsibilities," Woodson said. "I don't think it's less coaching as a head coach. I think you can still coach as much as you did as a position coach, and you’ve just got to prioritize, right? What's important now, right? And focus on that task at hand in front of you at that point."
He challenges the common perception that head coaches must sacrifice hands-on coaching for administrative duties. Even Pittman took on a graduate assistant role when he hired offensive line coach Eric Mateos to take over for Cody Kennedy.
Woodson wants to have an intentional staff structure along with clear delegation where head coaches can remain deeply involved in the daily grind just as they were during their career climb.
"You’ve got to be yourself," Woodson said. "Obviously, you’ve got to be able to delegate things to certain people and have people in place that you trust to get the job done. As long as you do that, I still think you can coach as a head coach like you did as a position coach.
"That's why you see Coach Pittman coaching the offensive line with Coach Mateos every day. But I understand it's a bigger, broader view from that seat, but I still think you could be involved with the daily coaching and the meetings and everything that goes with it."
Blue Collar Approach
For now, Woodson is perfecting his craft with defensive coordinator Travis Williams, waiting for the opportunity to move up in the coaching world.
Described as a hard-working, blue collar individual by Hog Pod host Bo Mattingly, it made sense for him to be a part of the Razorbacks football program because that's they type of mentality that Pittman embraces.
Even though his promising playing career as a safety at Ole Miss was cut short by injuries, he put that same work ethic into his professional career
Once he got the call from bottom level Division III school Millsaps College in 2005, he knew "this is what I was called to do."
Woodson worked his way up from smaller programs such as Milsaps (2005-08) and Charleston Southern (2009-13), but maintains the thought that coaching is all relative whether its D-III ball or SEC.
He continued up the ladder, breaking into the FBS at Fresno State (2015-15), was hired by Mike Norvell for a couple of season at Memphis (2016-17) before getting his start in the SEC working with then Auburn co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams (2018-19).
The two's relationship took off, which led to where they are today, even after going their separate ways at different Florida schools until getting back together again at Arkansas.
"Well, just the more time you spend with someone, the deeper the relationship gets and the more you understand each other," Woodson said Thursday. "Travis is like a brother from another mother. The moment we met, day one when we worked at [Auburn], it’s like I had known him for 10 years. He holds me accountable. I’m able to hold him accountable, and it’s obviously healthy for the staff on defense and obviously for the players, as well. It’s a joy to show up and work with him every day."