Plenty of Reasons For Optimism in Arkansas TE Room And Across the Board, Says Platt

FAYETTEVILLE — The first time Matt Adcock met then-Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, Cramsey told him that he had to figure out a nickname for the Raleigh, Miss., native.

"I'm like, 'Sounds good.' I'm on a recruiting visit," Adcock recounted Thursday. "I don't really know him personally yet. By the end of the visit — I was there all afternoon — he's like, 'Meat!' It was kind of weird."

Adcock's nickname stuck, and he's now known as "Meat" to all of his Razorback teammates, including fellow tight ends Jaden Platt and Ty Lockwood.

Arkansas' tight end room is a diverse one, featuring a returnee in Platt, a transfer from Boston College in Lockwood and a Memphis transfer in Adcock. Maddox Lassiter, a Warren, Ark., native who spent was entering his junior season at UA, was also set to be a part of the room but is out for the season after suffering an injury in practice.

"I love the room," Platt said. "We got veterans like me, Meat, Ty. We've played, we've seen a lot of ball. But then we also have young guys who are adapting. Braxton (Scriber), Gavin (Garretson), Breylen (Gilbert), Hutson (Hendrix).

“We're all really adapting well to this new playbook. Having Meat in the room has been really great because he can tell us — sometimes Coach Turner doesn't completely (know) what the offense, what the scheme is supposed to look like, and Meat can really help us understand what's going on in the offense and what the play is supposed to look like."

Platt and tight ends coach Morgan Turner are two holdovers from Arkansas' 2025 squad that went 2-10.

Turner and head coach Ryan Silverfield have been adamant about turning the page, while Platt made it clear that, in his eyes, this year's Arkansas football team has a higher ceiling than its previous iteration.

"This year we definitely have a lot more talent, especially in the tight end room," Platt said. "All three of us, we're going to make plays.

“Running backs, Sutton (Smith) and Braylen (Russell), they're a one-two punch... obviously in the quarterback room we got two guys that can go play and start in the SEC. The wide receivers, we're pretty deep in the wide receiver room.

"I see a defense that plays together. The camaradie, Coach Cramsey had a speech about camaraderie to the whole team. [The defense] plays very aggressive.

”We go out there and compete a lot, even get into some fights. But at the end of the day, we know the defense has our backs, and the offense has their back. Having that complex, knowing we can play complimentary football, I think that definitely changes the game."

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