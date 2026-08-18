Turner, Platt Among Razorback Returnees Hoping To Turn The Page

FAYETTEVILLE — If it wasn't clear already, nobody currently associated with Arkansas football cares about the season that was in 2025.

It's the season that is upcoming in 19 days that is the sole focus, including for tight ends coach Morgan Turner, the lone retainee of head coach Ryan Silverfield from the 2025 iteration of the Razorbacks.

"I think we got enough on our plate right now that we got to focus on what's in front of us," Turner said Tuesday. "Every day we got so much to think about, whether it's the install, film, practice, whatever it may be. You don't have time to go dwell on the past or anything like that. We got goals we want to accomplish this year, and really, last year doesn't matter. We're a new team."

Not a lot of returners on offense for the Hogs, but Jaden Platt is one of them. Glad to have him back for another season! pic.twitter.com/wcS1l0MSxg — WarMachine2013 (@WarMachine2013) August 2, 2026

What, or rather who, has remained in regard to Arkansas' tight end room is Jaden Platt, who is expected to Arkansas' No. 1 tight end and a go-to option for either AJ Hill or KJ Jackson. Platt hauled in 21 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year.

"I think he's realized how much his body, how important that is to him, how much his diet matters to him," Turner said of Platt. "He's really taking the next step there. He's done a nice job trying to learn more. He's had to start from scratch with this offense, but really trying to learn defenses more, trying to learn fronts, coverages, blitzes, how things fit together, and I think he's come a long way in that world."

Platt seems poised for a breakout season, and he'd be far from the first tight end that Turner has coached to make a splash.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt (83) bobbles the football in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Razorback Stadium. Notre Dame won 56-13. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his 10 years at the tight ends coach at Stanford, Turner turned the Cardinals into a tight end machine, sending players such as Coby Fleener, Zach Ertz and Dalton Schultz to the NFL.

Turner said that Platt is his own player, but has a high ceiling and the potential to one day make the list of distinguished player that he coached at the college level.

"He's his own guy," Turner said. "It's always hard to compare one person to another because there's so many different types of players and what they all could be. I don't really want to compare him, but he's got some really good traits and, I mean, a high ceiling."

Platt has already garnered national attention before catching a pass this season, as he was named to the Mackey Award watch list on Aug. 5.

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