With Lassiter Out, Adcock Will Have To Step Into Bigger Role For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Next man up has to be the mentality of everyone on an SEC football team once the season starts.

It will have to be the mindset of former Memphis tight end Matt Adcock, who followed head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey from Memphis and will have to step into a larger role with the news that fellow tight end Maddox Lassiter suffered a season-ending injury during practice.

"Without Maddox, we need some guys to step up," tight ends coach Morgan Turner said Tuesday.

Memphis running G-lead with Malachi Breland (LG) out of I-formation. Breland, Matt Adcock, Bryce Anderson, and Chris Adams all go to work on this play to open the hole. https://t.co/OsrfT9wPKb pic.twitter.com/tfvXbSP23x — Landon Speck (@landonspeck2) October 1, 2025

Enter Adcock, who had 12 catches for 70 yards and three touchdowns at Memphis in 2025 but, at 6-3 and 258 pounds, is now expected to take on more snaps in the backfield as a fullback.

"He's going to be there some," Turner said. "That's what he did a lot in Memphis. He did a lot of that fullback role, a lot of the wing stuff, so he's going to be there looking at different guys. It's not like just plug and play.

"We're going to find different spots for different people and different roles, and it's not just because Maddox did something well this guy replaces all of it. Maybe Ty [Lockwood] is going to do it well. Maybe JAden [Platt] is going to do it well. We'll find the right fit for whatever we're trying to do."

Arkansas Razorbacks tight ends coach Morgan Turner at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Turner Likes Tight End Room as a Whole

Platt, like Turner, stuck around at Arkansas after a tumultuous 2025 campaign. He's expected to be the bellcow of Arkansas' tight end room, especially as a receiver.

Adcock's blocking acumen is a known quantity, but it's former Alabama tight end and Boston College transfer Ty Lockwood who has made a name for himself during fall camp.

After catching only two passes for the Eagles last season, Lockwood had two 20-yard grabs in Sunday's scrimmage at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Turner said Lockwood has also come along as a run blocker.

"He's done a really nice job," Silverfield said Sunday regarding Lockwood. "Everybody knows Jaden Platt is our tight end. We talked about Lassiter's injury, but Ty Lockwood, I mean he just continues to make some exceptional catches out there. Does a good job in the run game."

With Platt poised for a breakout year, Lockwood developing nicely and Adcock stepping in as a physical run blocker, Arkansas' tight end room has the potential to be quite solid, even with the absence of Lassiter.

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