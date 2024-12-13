BREAKING: Prized Player Has Change of Heart, to Stay With Hogs
Sometimes the best recruiting job is to simply keep players already on the team. That's what happened for coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks Thursday.
True freshman cornerback Selman Bridges, who announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter) that he was entering the transfer portal, changed his mind three days later as he will remain a valued member of the Arkansas program.
In his press conference Thursday, Pittman said there were players who had entered the portal, but were reconsidering and likely to stay because they like it at Arkansas or weren't finding the financial opportunity with NIL money they anticipated.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder was a consensus four-star prospect and ranked No. 99 overall for the class of 2024 on the ESPN 300 list. ESPN also rated him the No. 5 cornerback in the country and No. 7 overall prospect in Texas.
Originally from Temple, Texas, Bridges chose Arkansas over numerous blue-chip programs including Texas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee as a high school senior.
In his lone season at Arkansas, Bridges saw action in six games and did not record a tackle but did record a pass breakup in the Razorbacks' 70-0 season-opening win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Still, he appears to have a bright future with the Hogs and Pittman was counting on him contending for a starting position in spring practices.
When asked prior to the season's final game at Missouri which freshmen might contribute in future years, Pittman mentioned Bridges by name.
"I like Jaden Allen," Pittman said. "I like Selman Bridges, our two freshman corners."