Remember Crushing of Kansas? This One Was More Impressive
A handful of intriguing storylines were part of Arkansas' "instant classic" victory over No. 14 Michigan at magnificent Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan Tuesday.
MOST IMPORTANT: The Razorbacks showed they could play with a quality team. That was evident after coach John Calipari's squad crushed No. 1 Kansas 85-69 in an exhibition at Bud Walton Arena, although the Jayhawks were without All-American center Hunter Dickinson.
But after regular-season losses to Baylor (by five) and Illinois (by 13), both quality teams, that Oct. 25 scrimmage against Kansas seemed like it happened long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away.
Yep, that's a Star Wars reference, mostly because Hog fans have been waiting for all of Calipari's stars to show up at the same time and provide hope that at least a Sweet 16 appearance is still possible. The win against Michigan -- a team with two superb 7-footers plus quality guard play -- proved the Hogs are ready for prime time.
HAPPY HOMECOMING: The Hogs' hotshot freshman point guard from the Bronx, Boogie Fland, celebrated his return to New York City with an impressive and game-changing performance. The 5-star recruit was recognized as the top prep point guard a year ago and showed why by registering team highs of 20 points and seven assists with two steals and just two turnovers.
Most importantly, when Arkansas was on the ropes and trailing 36-22, he scored eight straight for the Hogs while extending a lifeline of hope to teammates. The others grabbed on but only after watching the hometown kid take charge.
Fland scored on three consecutive trips by beating his man off the dribble and getting to the paint. He converted a pair of old-school three-point plays and cashed another trip to the charity stripe by netting two more freebies.
Bottom line, with what he described as more than 100 family and friends in attendance, Fland earned the right to celebrate a huge win in the most famous arena in the world, a hallowed hall where he'd sat in the stands but never played before. Mission accomplished.
LAST LAUGH, LAST PLAY: Nelly Davis didn't have the productive game he envisioned or wanted while playing against his former coach and teammate from Florida Atlantic. That trio -- including coach Dusty May and 7-foot-2 center Vladislav Goldin -- helped carry FAU to the 2023 Final Four. Ironically, they clinched that memorable trip with an Elite Eight win at Madison Square Garden.
Davis had just six points and four rebounds against Michigan but made two huge plays down the stretch. After the Wolverines erased all but four of Arkansas' 18-point lead, Davis' drive for a hoop and harm made it 87-80 with 3:01 left.
The game was still up for grabs with just 3.7 seconds left when Davis deflected a Michigan pass near the basket, preserving Arkansas' roller-coaster win that saw them trail by 15 points in the first half. Goldin and May both had kind words for Davis in their post-game press conference.
JERSEY JUGGERNAUT: Arkansas sophomore guard DJ Wagner was teammates with Hogs sophomore Billy Richmond III at Camden High school in New Jersey, a flat 100 miles from Madison Square Garden.
Wagner had as much to do with the Hogs' victory as anyone as he scored 16 points with five assists. In the first 8:30 of the second half, he burned the nets and Wolverines with an amazing 14 points (nearly a 70-point pace for a full game) to fuel a 28-11 Razorback run.
The strong and aggressive 6-foot-4 guard drive three times while pulling up for a floater in the lane once, and confidently buried a pair of 3-pointers and another just inside the arc. It was the type of explosiveness and swagger could make the difference for this team.
BATTLE OF THE BIGS: Arkansas' guards should justifiably be praised as they played well, lighting the spark in both halves. But the big men made the difference. Without the best games of the season from Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile, the Hogs would've flown home as losers.
Arkansas looked lacking in the paint during the season's first seven games but Aidoo's improving health and Brazile's resurgence provides hope. They more than held their own for what was needed against Michigan twin towers Goldin and Danny Wolf.
True, Wolf and Goldin combined for 31 points and 18 rebounds, plus Wolf's nine assists. But Brazile scored 15 with six rebounds while Aidoo had 11 and seven with each playing 26 minutes. Zvonimir Ivisic played just eight minutes due to a sprained ankle and hit one 3-pointer.
Yes, the Michigan bigs won the stat battle but just barely. What this game proved is that Arkansas' healthy front line should be good enough to keep the Hogs in any game if the guards play as expected.
FINAL GRADE: Another slow start, especially on defense, put the Pigs in a 15-point hole midway through the first half. An incredible stretch of almost 16 minutes sandwiching halftime produced an eye-popping 57-24 run.
Simply said, it was a beautiful stretch of basketball on both ends of the court. Defense forced turnovers and rattled the Wolverines. Offense scored inside, outside, seemingly at will. At that point, Arkansas looked unbeatable.
That extended excellence can't be overlooked even though an agonizing drought for the game's final 9:47 produced only nine points and put the runaway victory in jeopardy. Still, beating the No. 14 team in a marquee matchup in the Garden was impressive enough to warrant an A-minus. That leaves room for improvement.