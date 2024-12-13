BREAKING: Hogs Gain Commitment of Oregon Offensive Lineman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Oregon Ducks freshman offensive tackle Jac'Qawn McCoy has committed to Arkansas, according to a report.
Arkansas seemed to have the inside track for McRoy while in high school, but Oregon was able to prevail. Now, the 6-foot-8, 365 pound offensive tackle started his official visit with the Razorbacks this weekend and it didn't take long for him to declare Fayetteville as his new home.
He was the No. 95 overall recruit, No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 7 player in Alabama in the 2023 cycle. McRoy has quite an athletic frame for someone his size and takes command of offenses with punishing blocks in the run game and bends well against athletic pass rushers.
McRoy will have four years of eligibility remaining after he spent his true freshman year with the Ducks as a redshirt freshman. His commitment is as large as he is and should stir excitement within the fanbase due to his high school rating, size and with three starting offensive linemen already in the transfer portal in right tackle Patrick Kutas, right guard Joshua Braun and center Addison Nichols.
When Arkansas' regular season came to a close just a few weeks ago, it was expected Arkansas would take up to two offensive linemen during the portal. Backup interior lineman Amaury Wiggins also entered the transfer portal and 4-star Connor Howes flipped his commitment from the Razorbacks to Ole Miss during the early signing period which also opened up room for offensive line coach Eric Mateos to prioritize impact transfers.