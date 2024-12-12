Distraught Hogs Fans Will Never Agree with Departing Players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot of time has been spent this week trying to console Razorbacks fans.
While dinner cooked on the stove Wednesday night, one reached out in a audibly distraught state of frustration with how things have shaken out for the football team this week and how hard it is on fans. The venting came with all the understandable caveats: fan investment, both emotionally and financially, how much of a letdown it is that something like bowl tickets, which were once a valued Christmas present staple, are now pretty much worthless, and how hard it is to feel like Arkansas players don't care.
Having all these players bail before the bowl game, leaving Sam Pittman and his staff scrambling to piece together enough of a team to bring home the millions in Liberty Bowl payout money, is obviously dejecting for fans. It's hard for people whose family fabric is woven with memories of the joy on people's faces when Cotton Bowl and Sugar Bowl tickets were once given as the prized grand finale surprise Christmas gift to view things from players' perspective, especially from a business decision standpoint.
However, the reality is there is little choice. Everyone saw star defensive end Landon Jackson laying motionless on the frozen field in Columbia, Missouri.
He was a half away from living his NFL dream and collecting family legacy changing money when all of Arkansas, including Jackson's Razorback brotherhood, watched as the motionless minutes piled on with the full expectation that a career was over. The second that happened, there was no doubt the transfer portal numbers were going to go up.
Numerous players already had offers slipped through backdoor channels with additional offers likely headed their way prior to the opening of the portal simply because that's how business is done. Some pay raises may be minimal while others are significant, but, even if the money is close, the Razorbacks' best offer comes with the requirement of playing in a meaningless bowl game.
It's yet another chance to end a career as more money than many of them will ever make off a football field slogging alongside the normal working class folks evaporates with the chemical vapors of a Memphis porta potty. That's a huge risk both for themselves and a lot of people who supported them through the good and the bad.
It's not the players' fault the transfer portal is scheduled to open when it does. However, as hard as it is on fans to see them walk out, it's almost always the right business decision, especially for an Arkansas starter.
So long as Lane Kiffin and a handful of others exist in the coaching ranks, there will be more money waiting elsewhere for quality Hogs. More money and less risk is something every Arkansas fan should understand.
There's not a one who wouldn't leave a job in a shady location or with a dangerous, long drive to take a pay raise with a safer opportunity. It would irresponsible to do otherwise, regardless of how much they love the people at their current place of employment.
And that's how Hogs fans have to see this if they intend to keep their sanity. A large portion of the players are in the portal because they either lack SEC skills and measurables or they think they should be paid more than the Arkansas coaching staff thinks they've earned.
However, the ones who have a clear future as productive Razorbacks who leave have better opportunities out there. Even if the Hogs can match or slightly beat the best offer on the table, in a lot of cases that's not enough to outweigh avoiding the risk that comes with playing in the Liberty Bowl and all the practices leading up to it.
That likely won't stop fans from taking everything personally. It's hard to care that much about something and not get worked up when someone else doesn't want to go along.
However, it is what it is. The deck is stacked against Pittman and his staff when it comes to retaining current talent.
The good news is the door swings both ways. Talent that maxed out at 6-6 leaves while the Hogs hope better talent that also gets to avoid playing in meaningless bowl games comes in looking for an opportunity.
It's just the nature of the game. Scholarships are only guaranteed for a year, and so are the players wearing Razorback red as a result.