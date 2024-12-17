Portal Chaos Means Razorbacks Forced to Take On New Roles
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is in the process of rebuilding a depleted offense that will be without all but three of its offensive starters. Only quarterback Taylen Green, left tackle Fernando Carmona and right tackle E'Marion Harris are left from the 2024 team.
Sam Pittman and the rest of the coaches are tasked with the arduous task of replenishing a roster that has almost entirely disappeared. A byproduct is that the few that are left are helping in anyway they can. Both are having dinners with potential incoming transfers and selling what it means to be a Hog.
"I can’t say no to food," Green said. "I’m not complaining. It’s really cool to meet everybody and the families."
Beyond Green not having to make his own dinner plans, Green hopes that getting to see the presumed starting signal-caller for next year will make a difference as potential Razorbacks make their decisions between the numerous schools courting their services.
"I have to recruit [as the quarterback]," Green said. "Whether it’s on social media or seeing them in person. I was in the transfer portal last year, so I know exactly what they’re thinking and I know what my parents were thinking. I try to answer as many questions as the parents have."
Carmona is in a similar situation. A 2023 transfer from San Jose State, Carmona is expected to be one of the few players along the offensive line that has familiarity with Bobby Petrino's offense.
"I had dinner with one of them [a new commitment] last night," Carmona said. "It's just nice meeting these new guys and people that are going to be probably in our new position group. It's fun just talking to these guys, just kind of seeing where their mindset's at and showing them how they're going to fit into our offense and what they can do for us."
The portal creates new responsiblilities for all, even for those who are left behind and choose not to partake in the chaos of finding a new school. With roster turnover higher than ever, it may be up to the players to play a part in selling their coach's vision.
Green and Carmona will both feature in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN.