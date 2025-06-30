Position Analysis: Hogs' offensive line has classic Pittman look
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and protégé Eric Mateos are synonymous with solid offensive line play.
There was an obvious shift in protection the final four games compared to the early parts of the regular season in 2024, but the Razorbacks aren't out of the woods yet.
Mateos has put together a solid group up front which averages 6-foot-5, 320 pounds per man, on par for the size Arkansas aimed for in the mid-2010's under Pittman as offensive line coach.
"We definitely are deeper [at offensive line]," Pittman said in April. "Once we home in on these are our seven, eight guys, I think we'll even be better. We're a lot bigger, lot stronger, and we have more veteran guys who have played than what we have in the past."
The formidable part of the line consists of Georgia Tech standout left tackle Corey Robinson, redshirt senior Fernando Carmona at left guard and UCF transfer Caden Kitler will likely start at center.
However, the Razorbacks right side is far from solidified this offseason with up to four players vying for two spots.
Keyshawn Blackstock started the year at right tackle last season before shifting over to left guard against Lousiana Tech in the home finale.
Redshirt junior E'Marion Harris was a highly regard recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle and has persevered through many changes since his arrival.
In the past, Harris has been taken advantage of with his slow recovery rate on the edges, but the 6-foot-7, 300 pound versatile lineman seems most comfortable at either guard spots
"I think [E’Marion Harris] gets a lot of bull, you know, so whether it's bull rush out there at tackle or whether it's in at guard, he's a really good run-blocking guy and he's a good pass protector," Pittman said April 3. "The No. 1 thing that we have to work on him is setting down where, whether that be at tackle or not.
"I would go as far as to say he’s probably our most valuable offensive lineman because he can play four spots. Going back and looking at him last year, we had a need to move him out to tackle, but I thought he was playing well inside at guard."
Another player to watch out for is redshirt freshman Shaq McRoy, who transferred to Arkansas from Oregon in December.
While Blackstock and Harris have the most college experience, McRoy holds all the intangibles of a future NFL lineman.
He's long, physical and shown impressive athleticism at his size, according to Pittman.
A former Top 60 prospect, McRoy entered the transfer portal and received plenty of meaningful snaps early on this spring behind Harris at right tackle.
"So what he does is allow us to figure out who’s No. 5 and who’s No. 4," Pittman said. "I think Shaq McCroy is really continuing to move forward and that might allow us, which we’ve done, to move [Harris] inside a little bit more. We’re just trying to find the best five guys that we can so we can move the ball and protect the quarterback."
Once spring ball ended, Pittman had a much clearer idea on what he plans to do once the season arrives.
Injuries happen which causes some players to find themselves behind in the race for a starting job.
Redshirt freshman Kobe Branham did a solid job in his first opportunity in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech and finds himself in contention as a starter at right guard or tackle.
"When Kobe Branham comes back, I think we're going to be stronger there as well," Pittman said April 25. "We really like what Blackstock did, that'll give us another guy who we believe in.
"Our battle would be, can Shaq win the tackle spot and then what do you do with E'Marion? If E'Marion wins the spot, then you leave Shaq right where he is [at back-up right tackle]. So I don't think there's a whole lot of movement as far as position goes."
It's been said many of times over the course of this summer that the key to Arkansas' improvement is cutting down on sacks.
Last season, the Razorbacks offensive front allowed 36 sacks last season which ranked No. 12 in the SEC, No. 114 nationally.
Robinson, at left tackle, has not surrendered a sack in nearly two seasons and fellow transfer Kitler was a part of an UCF offensive line which allowed 28 sacks last season, finishing No. 78 nationally.
Carmona received a pass blocking grade of 73.6 mark in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus but its unclear how many sacks he gave up last season.
Projected Starting Offensive Line
LT Corey Robinson
LG Fernando Carmona
C Caden Kitler
RG Keyshawn Blackstock
RT Shaq McRoy