Ranking The Top Seven Most Memorable Arkansas-Tennessee Football Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a series that's between border rivals that's only been played just 21 times through the years, this series has provided plenty of great games and moments.

Every single meeting seems to provide some sort of entertainment and the first game in the list below was one of several that came down to the wire.

7. 2002, Six Overtimes

Obviously, Arkansas fell short in this one 41-38 in Knoxville, but this game saw Matt Jones wheel his Razorbacks team from a 17-3 deficit in the second half to tied the game in the fourth quarter with just under four minutes to go.

Jones found Richard Smith streaking wide open down the right sideline for a then school record 92-yard touchdown and an extra point to tie it up at 17-all.

"The coaches have told us never to quit," Jones said after the game. "We were down seven at our own 8, I kept thinking about that."

In the sixth overtime, Arkansas had to settle for a field goal after Jones missed DeCori Birmingham open in the middle of Tennessee's defense. One play later, Vols QB Casey Clausen found tight end Jason Witten on a post pattern to score the walk-off touchdown.

6. 1992, Upset on Rocky Top

A decade earlier, the Razorbacks were already under direction of interim coach Joe Kines having lost three straight games after defeating South Carolina in Week 2.

Down by eight with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the late Orlando Waters returned a punt 71-yards for a touchdown, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Razorbacks down by two. The very next play, Arkansas' Darwin Ireland recovered the onside kick attempt that would set up late-game heroics for the program's first signature victory in the SEC.

The Razorbacks won the game when Todd Wright connected on a 41-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, his fourth made kick of the afternoon.

5. 2015, The Comeback

In the midst of a three-game losing streak to begin the season, Arkansas was finally able to right the ship in Knoxville. After Evan Berry took the opening kickoff for paydirt and quarterback Josh Dobbs scored on a touchdown run midway through the first quarter, it appeared like coach Bret Bielema's team was in real trouble.

Instead, Arkansas was able to recover nicely, tying the game at 17-all by halftime and opened the second half with a 10 play, 80 yard touchdown drive to take their first lead of the game.

The Razorbacks held Tennessee to only 90 yards in the second half to pickup their first win in Knoxville since 1992.

4. 2024, No. 4 Vols Go Down

This game has been mentioned several times this week by fans, media, and coaches for the fact that this is Arkansas' last SEC victory at home in over two years.

Backup quarterback Malachi Singleton orchestrated a masterful 4-play, 59 yard scoring drive that helped the Razorbacks record an epic Saturday night victory on a day several top teams around the country falling on the road.

The Hogs outgained No. 4 Tennessee 431-332 and controlled time of possession by over 11 minutes, 35:29 to 24:31.

3. 1998, The Turnover

Two undefeated teams went blow for blow in this game, this became one of, if not, the Arkansas’ most painful near misses in school history. With unforseen national championship hopes hanging in the balance, Clint Stoerner was tripped up by offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth with 1:44 left and leading 24-22.

"OH MY GOODNESS! He stumbled and fumbled and Billy Ratliff recovered," play-by-play man Bob Carpenter exclaimed.

With 25 seconds left, Tennessee running back Travis Henry scored the game winning touhdown to win 28-24.

2. 2006, Razorbacks Rise To National Relevance

On an 8-game winning streak and ranked No. 11 nationally, Arkansas hosted Tennessee with ESPN College Gameday present for the first and only time in school history.

The Razorbacks dominated from the jump behind dominant performances from Darren McFadden, Jamaal Anderson and Marcus Monk en route to a 31-14 victory at Razorback Stadium.

This was the night McFadden made "The Wildcat" formation into a national phenomenon at every level of football as he lined up at running back, quarterback and receiver, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for another score.

1. 1999, Road To Redemption

This win game was redemption for Clint Stoerner and Arkansas, delivering against the defending national champions. Fans rushed the field and carried the goalpost down Dickson Street to celebrate.

The Vols built a 24-14 third quarter lead until Stoerner found Boo Williams for a 53-yard touchdown to bring Arkansas within three.

Both teams slugged their way defensively for the next 17 minutes until Anthony Lucas took a post route from 23 yards out to take a 28-24 lead with just over three minutes to go.

The Razorbacks had to make one last defensive stand as Tennessee marched down to the 15-yard line. Tee Martin overthrew his wide receiver in the back of the endzone on fourth down, which sealed the victory for the Hogs.

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