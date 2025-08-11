Razorback commit Lockett hopes to compete for title at Conway
Arkansas Razorback fans will get the opportunity to watch its longest committed prospect in the history of the Arkansas recruiting play in the Natural State this fall.
Tay "Boogie" Lockett, a three-time MaxPreps All-American, has announced that he will transfer to Conway High School for his senior season.
"This is home now," Lockett said via a press release. "I'm in Arkansas to be closer to family, prepare for the SEC, and help Conway win football games. I'm excited to play for the state right now and for the state to have the opportunity to watch me up close and personal."
The 6-foot, 185 pound defensive back has experienced a decorated career in California, including leading the state with seven interceptions as a freshman. He is the No. 2 safety in the state's 2026 class, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Lockett will be coached by highly respected coach Buck James, who has a strong track record of winning championships at the high school level which includes a streak of 53 consecutive victories and five straight titles at Bryant.
During James' first two seasons at Conway, he has led the team to a 20-4 record with a trip to the Class 7A semifinals last season. Adding someone the caliber of Lockett could potentially push the Wampus Cats program over the hump and into the state championship game.
Conway's coaching staff is expected to utilize him as a day-one impact player in the Wampus Cats' secondary, according to the release.
This is the second straight offseason Conway has added an Arkansas commit to its team before the season as 4-star quarterback Grayson Wilson led the team in an injury riddled senior campaign.
Over his first three high school seasons in California, Lockett has amassed more than 240 tackles, 14 interceptions, one California state championship, and multiple All-State honors.
Not only has he shown the ability to be a standout in the secondary, Lockett possesses another gear on the offensive side with catching 33 passes for 526 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
From a marketing standpoint, Lockett has has already secured several NIL deals, including collaborations with brands such as Hellstar, Q-Collar, Intake Breathing, and local Arkansas business Pigs Brand, further establishing his presence both on and off the field.
After making several official visits with Oregon and UCLA during the spring, Lockett decided to shutdown his recruitment after realizing Arkansas was truly home after all.
"What made it final was just how solid everything felt even after all the noise," Lockett told Hogs on SI last month. "I took my visits, I listened, I stayed open, but no matter what came my way, my heart never left Arkansas."
Relationships in recruiting still matter and Arkansas' coaching staff remained consistent and intentional with him even with other teams attempting to swoon in to steal his commitment.
"The coaching staff never changed up, the love stayed real, and it felt like home every time I was there," Lockett said. "I wanted to be sure I wasn’t just moving off hype or outside pressure, and after everything, it still felt right and even stronger than before."
In a sense, there were clues all along that something was brewing earlier this summer when Lockett said his family would be in the stands to cheer him on. With his move to Arkansas ahead of his senior year, his family, friends and longstanding fans will finally get to see him show off his skills in the top classification in Arkansas.
"It’s where I see myself developing into the player I know I can be, where my family will be in the stands, and where I can chase a legacy," Lockett said. "I want to be the first Jim Thorpe winner in Razorbacks history. I’m ready to lock in and work for it."
Lockett is the second Razorbacks commit in the class of 2026 to announce their move to Arkansas for the 2025 season, 4-star wide receiver Dequane Prevo transferred to Bentonville from Liberty-Eylau in the Texarkana, Texas area.