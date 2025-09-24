Razorback fans may like EA College Football 26 simulation of Notre Dame game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first-ever meeting between Arkansas and Notre Dame has lost some of its hype and excitement around it.
That’s because both teams haven’t lived up to their preseason expectations.
Notre Dame started off 0-2 before getting in the win column with a 56-30 victory against Purdue.
Arkansas is off to a 2-2 start with both loses coming on late fumbles and Sam Pittman’s job is about as secure as wide open gate.
But both the Fighting Irish and Razorbacks are capable of putting on an exciting game.
Don’t believe me? Then, check out our simulated matchup between Notre Dame and Arkansas in EA College Football 26.
This simulation was done after the most recent update, which is why you’ll see No. 25 by Notre Dame’s name. We set the difficulty level to Heisman (to avoid freshman-like mistakes), ran five minute quarters, matched the start time and gave the game clear weather conditions.
Also, we did not adjust any rosters (the game won’t let you anyways) or move players around on the depth chart and there is no user controlling either team.
Video Game Summary
Arkansas players, coaches and fans should hope the real-life game at least starts like the simulated one because after two plays from scrimmage, the Razorbacks had a 14-0 lead.
First, Taylen Green connected with Omega Blake for an 82-yard touchdown. Then, on Notre Dame’s first play, the Irish run a quarterback option and the pitch is intercepted by Larry Worth III for a touchdown.
If that happens in real life, Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will turn into a mad house.
At least, until the rest of the game plays out, Notre Dame scores twice in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 21-21 and Arkansas has to drive for a field goal.
Luckily, in the simulated game, Scott Starzyk nails a 51-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the game.
Notre Dame gets the ball, makes a completion but isn’t able to get close enough for a Hail Mary attempt and Arkansas wins 24-21.
What Can We Learn From This?
There’s plenty of reasons why what happens in EA College Football 26 doesn’t or won’t happen in real life. Video game players do wacky stuff, glitches happen, weird play calls are made, etc.
But there are two takeaways from this simulation:
1. It’s a long game.
Just because one team starts out perfectly and has a 14-0 lead in less than a minute doesn’t mean they’ll win. If the other team doesn’t quit, it can comeback and win…just not in this simulated game.
On the flip side, it also means the team leading 14-0 that early can’t let off the gas.
2. Taylen Green is special. Green was the best player on the field in the simulated game.
He had 150 passing yards and 32 rushing yards, which you if extrapolate that to full, 15-minute quarters is about 500 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.
As for the overall accuracy of EA College Football simulations predicting real life, we’re still collecting the data. But, over at our Mississippi State site, we’ve done simulations for each of the first four games.
And it’s been right every time.