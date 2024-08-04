Razorback Legend Makes Cameo at Latest Hogs' Commit Anouncement
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New running backs coach Kolby Smith had to start recruiting behind the eight ball after his predecessor left early on in spring practice. However, he wasted no time building relationships with top prospects from the jump and had several talented tailbacks in Fayetteville for visits in no time.
Running back Cameron Settles chose Arkansas over offers from Oregon State, SMU, Arkansas State, Memphis, Coastal Carolina and Yale. At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, he is a strong young man who can power clean 315 pounds and squat 500.
He committed to the Razorbacks during a ceremony at Parkview High School. He tossed a few footballs with team logos including Memphis, Missouri, Yale and Arkansas into the crowd.
As he looked around at the crowd one ball was returned to him with with the Hogs' logo represented. Following his pledge, a video from former Razorbacks legend Darren McFadden was displayed on the screen congratulating Settles on his commitment.
Settles is an electric athlete capable of picking up chunk yardage in a hurry with 96 carries for 979 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior for the 5A state champion Patriots' team. Settles also made an impact defensively with 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. However, he is projected to be a running back at the next level.
Parkview has historically sent its athletes to the collegiate level with three of its 2025 prospects in safety Omarion Robinson (Oklahoma) and running back Monterrio Elston (Kansas State) already committed. Athlete Quinten Murphy committed to Arkansas earlier this summer.
2025 Arkansas Recruiting Class
4-star LB Tavion Wallace
4-star QB Grayson Wilson
4-star WR Kamare Williams
4-star Reginald Vaughn
4-star OL Connor Howes
3-star RB Cameron Settles
3-star OT Blake Cherry
3-star DL Caleb Bell
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star DB Taijh Overton
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star ATH Nigel Pringle
3-star DE Trent Sellers
3-star DL JaQuentin Madison
N/A K Evan Noel
HOGS FEED:
