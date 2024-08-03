Razorbacks Earn Commitment From 2026 Defensive End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Sam Pittman and his staff prioritized 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough for a long time. The pursuit paid off as Yarbrough chose the Razorbacks over Georgia, LSU, Colorado and Oklahoma State Saturday evening.
The 6-foot-5, 225 pound edge rusher holds nearly 30 offers. Arkansas remained consistent with Yarbrough and showed him "the love" from the very beginning.
“I really like the consistency of [Arkansas'] recruiting of me,” Yarbrough said. “They’ve shown me the love. I really like how [Arkansas] has developed Landon Jackson. That’s been big in how I see them and they see me as that same type of player.”
247sports ranks Yarbrough as the No. 147 prospect in the nation, No. 17 defensive end and No. 1 prospect in the Sooner State. He can get play any technique along the defensive line and drop back as a linebacker in a 3-4 defense.
His speed, 82-inch wingspan and instant twitch after snap allows him to reach the backfield quickly. Closing speed while playing in a stand up end or linebacker role makes him as versatile of an edge rusher as anyone in the 2026 cycle.
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has been one of the more consistent recruiters and evaluators on staff whether it be for high schoolers or transfer additions. His units often produce high numbers of tackles for loss and sacks bring immense amount of pressure tailor made for a Bobby Petrino offense.
2024 Arkansas Recruiting Class
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough
4-star S Tay Lockett
3-star OL Tucker Young
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore
