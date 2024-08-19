Razorback NIL Undercurrent at Sam Pittman's LRTD Club Speech
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club Monday. Pittman sounded excited about the upcoming season, as any coach this time of the year should. None of it was surprising.
However, some quick mentions of NIL were telling as to how Pittman feels about where NIL is going, even if they were meant in jest.
"I want to talk to you about a little bit about NIL," Pittman said. "It's kind of been known as NI-Hell. All I want to say about it is this. There's so many people in here that without you we'd be dead.”
Former Arkansas linebacker and morning host on 103.7 The Buzz David Bazzel also mentioned Oaklawn's $500,000 donation to the Razorback Foundation by name at the Touchdown Club as one of the sponsors of the event prior to Pittman speaking. The war of words ramps up between Oaklawn and BetSaracen's war of words ramps up over control of iGaming and NIL. This comes on the heels of Pittman, who is not known to get involved on social media himself, thanking Oaklawn in a tweet.
Other highlights included Pittman imploring the fanbase to remain positive and upbeat about the upcoming season, despite coming off a 4-8 season with just one SEC win.
"I want you to be excited about the football team," Pittman said. "We've got to get off this negative this, negative that. That ain't ever solved no problems. Listen, believe in the Hogs. We've got a good football team. You're going to enjoy watching the Hogs play.
Fans will get their first chance to see the Hogs in action against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
