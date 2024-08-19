Former Arkansas Ace Scheduled to Make Professional Debut
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Arkansas ace Hagen Smith has been assigned to the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to make his professional debut.
According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Smith is tentatively scheduled to pitch on Monday in Aberdeen, Maryland against the Aberdeen Ironbirds.
Smith recently wrapped up his career in a Razorback uniform with a school record 354 strikeouts and became the 2024 College Baseball Foundation's National Pitcher of the Year after breaking the NCAA single-season K/9 record (17.3).
The White Sox drafted him fifth overall and gave him an $8 million signing bonus, the largest for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history. There had been speculation amongst college coaches that he could make his MLB debut as early as this season if a contending team drafted him, but with the White Sox sitting with the worst record in the MLB at 30-95, Smith will now work his way up the minor-league ranks.
Smith was recently ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Chicago White Sox farm system and No. 32 overall by MLB.com.
However, it is notable that the White Sox opted to send Smith to High-A straight away instead of Low-A. Smith already has 233 innings under his belt across three seasons at Arkansas, many against SEC-caliber hitting.
First pitch for Smith's start is tentatively scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The game can be streamed on MiLB.TV.
