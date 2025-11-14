Razorback Report: Arkansas athletics director to lead CFP committee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The College Football Playoff committee has a new chairman who lives in Fayetteville.
Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yuracheck was formally approved as the CFP’s chairman Thursday. He replaces Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades who took a personal leave of absence because of undisclosed issues.
"We are deeply appreciative of Mack Rhoades' leadership and service as chair of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee this season," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a news release. "Mack has informed us of his decision to step down for personal reasons, and our thoughts are with him and his family during this time. We are pleased to announce that Hunter Yurachek will assume the role of Selection Committee Chair, effective immediately. Hunter's experience, integrity, and commitment to the game make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the committee as it continues its important work throughout the remainder of the season."
Utah athletics director Mark Harlan was also approved to fill Yuracheck's spot on the committee. This will be Harlan's second time to serve. He previously held a committee appointment during the 2023 season.
Because Rhoades was the Big 12's nomination, he was replaced by a Big 12 athletics director.
Yuracheck can’t magically send the Razorbacks to the CFP. So, the biggest worry for Arkansas fans is how will Yuracheck handle his new duties while also searching for a new head coach.
Rhoades was the de-facto spokesperson for the CFP committee, appearing live during the CFP rankings reveal shows on ESPN to explain the committee’s decisions.
To accurately talk about those decisions, the spokesperson has to be in the room when the decisions are argued and made. Otherwise, they’re just making things up as they go.
That’ll require time and resources from Yuracheck and it’s fair to wonder how that’ll impact the search for a new football coach.
Unless, of course, the new coach has already been identified and agreed to an unofficial handshake deal. Then Yuracheck’s time spent on the committee won’t be a matter for the coaching search.
Yesterday’s Results
- Women’s Basketball: Arkansas 68, Southeastern Louisiana 60
Today’s Schedule
- Volleyball: Arkansas at No. 19 Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN+
- Cross Country: Arkansas at NCAA South Central Region, 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
- Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at RSP Collegiate Tennis Challenge
- Men’s Basketball: Samford at No. 21 Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN+
- Soccer: Dartmouth at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas men’s golf coach signed three of Europe’s top golfers on Thursday, including Lev Grinberg, Neo Berg and Guus Lafeber. Each signee has represented Team Europe in international competitions.
- The Razorbacks volleyball team hits the road this weekend to take on No. 19 Tennessee and No. 2 Kentucky in its last two matches of the regular season. The pair of contests will be two of the toughest for the Hogs this season as Tennessee currently sits at No. 4 in the conference and Kentucky is on the cusp of its ninth straight SEC title with an undefeated 13-0 record in conference play.