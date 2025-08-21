Razorback Report: Hogs quarterback named to another award watchlist
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green may need to purchase a new and bigger trophy case after the season.
The Razorbacks senior quarterback has already been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List, Manning Award Watch List, Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, and the Maxwell Award Watch List.
Now, he’s been named to the 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced yesterday.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football at and graduated from a Texas High School and/or is currently playing at a Texas D1 four-year college.
Green, who played high school at Lewisville High School in Texas, had an impressive 2024 season, his first in Fayetteville. He gained a combined 3,756 yards of total offense (602 rushing and 3,154 passing), which was the second-most yards gained by a Arkansas player in a single season behind Ryan Mallet’s 2010 season (3,795 yards).
With Green at quarterback, the Razorbacks had one of the best offenses in the nation. They finished 13th in the nation in total offense with 288.9 yards per game. Green also finished 14th national in yards per completion (13.71) and 21st in total passing yards.
Headed into the 2025 season, Green is one of only two returning quarterbacks to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 600 yards in 2024. (Oklahoma’s John Mateer is the other.) He’s also one of 10 quarterbacks this season who have thrown for 4,000 or more yards and rushed for 1,000 or more yards in their FBS career. His 8,576 total combined yards of offense gained ranks third nationally.
With preseason practices nearly completed, the Razorbacks are now beginning to turn their attention towards the season’s first opponent, Alabama A&M. That game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. August 30 on SEC Network.
