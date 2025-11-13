Razorback Report: Arkansas vs. LSU initial availability report released
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive back Larry Worth III was recently named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, but fans will have to wait at least 30 minutes to see him action this week.
Worth, who began his career as a walk-on at Jacksonville State to be eligible for the award given to the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on, was flagged for a targeting penalty in the Razorbacks’ loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago.
He’ll have to serve a half-game suspension before taking to the field to try and get the Razorbacks’ first SEC win of the season and first win under interim coach Bobby Petrino.
The suspension is why Worth appears on the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report issued Wednesday night.
Besides Worth’s appearance on the report, the only notable Razorback whose status is in jeopardy for Saturday is defensive lineman Charlie Collins.
LSU’s side of the report didn’t include any surprises, but its noteworthy that wide receiver Aaron Anderson was listed as probable and linebacker Whit Weeks was listed as doubtful.
The SEC’s official definition for probable is, “Likely to play, barring any setbacks.” Its definition for the questionable tag is, “Uncertain to play due to condition or injury.”
Basically, that likely means Arkansas will have to defend against Anderson. Weeks’ status is more a coin flip proposition right now.
Here’s the full availability report that was issued Wednesday night:
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Arkansas
Out
DB Quentavius Scandrett
WR Monte Harrison
WR Jalen Brown
RB AJ Green
OL Shaq McRoy
TE Andreas Paaske
DL David Oke
Out-1st Half
DB Larry Worth III
Questionable
DL Charlie Collins
LSU
Out
WR Nic Anderson
DE Gabriel Reliford
OL Tyree Adams
Probable
WR Aaron Anderson
Questionable
LB Whit Weeks
Yesterday’s Results
- No games played.
Today’s Schedule
- Women’s Basketball: Southeastern Louisiana at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Kelsi Musick announced the signing of Kyiah Prestridge, a 6-1 combo guard out of Moore, Okla., as part of the early national signing day on Wednesday.
Arkansas volleyball signed four players, including three from Texas, to its program on Wednesday: Madi Benne, Elsie Law, Maggie McCaroll and Paisley Pavliska.
- Among the many early national day signings on Wednesday was one for Arkansas women's golf team. Razorbacks' coach Sauna Tayloer announced the signing of Melliyal Schmitt of Reunion Island, France. “Mel adds a lot to our team on and off the golf course,” Taylor said. “She has trained the last few years in France at the Centre de Performance – Golf National and has developed a lot. She is a hard worker and has shown a lot of improvement over the past year. She is not only a great player but an even better person. She will come in and have a big impact not only in the area of golf, but will make our family unit even stronger.”