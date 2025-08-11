All Hogs

Razorback Report: ESPN, CBS Sports rank Hogs in same spot in preseason poll

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Arkansas athletics

Taylor Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman at spring practice in the indoor football facility in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman at spring practice in the indoor football facility in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-HogsonSI Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first games of the 2025 college football season are less than two weeks away, which means the end is fast approaching for talking season.

In the final weeks of the preseason, various Top 25 polls will be unveiled and major media organizations will release power rankings, both nationwide and conference specific. The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released last week and the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll is expected to be released this week, also.

Two of the biggest power rankings have already been released by ESPN and CBS Sports and Arkansas fans won’t be too surprised to see where their Hogs are ranked.

Both ESPN and CBS Sports placed the Razorbacks ranked No. 13 in their SEC Football Power Rankings.

ICYMI: Green returns healthy with Razorbacks' season hanging in balance

Here’s what ESPN said about Arkansas:

“Arkansas is another team that has a chance to be much improved, although the final record might not reflect it. The Hogs have one of the trickier schedules in the league, and some new faces need to step up on defense. But returning quarterback Taylen Green is dynamic as both a passer and runner and should be even better in his second season under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.”

While it is ironic both publications have the Razorbacks ranked at the same spot, it’s not surprising. The SEC, as always, is loaded with great teams and Arkansas hasn’t shown the ability to beat those good teams, hence their placement in the lower half of the SEC.

ESPN SEC Power Rankings

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Alabama
  4. LSU
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Tennessee
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Florida
  10. South Carolina
  11. Missouri
  12. Auburn
  13. Arkansas
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Kentucky
  16. Mississippi State

ICYMI: Ball's return X-Factor for Razorback Defensive line in need of improvement

CBS Sports SEC Football Power Ranking

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Alabama
  4. LSU
  5. Florida
  6. South Carolina
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Missouri
  12. Auburn
  13. Arkansas
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Kentucky
  16. Mississippi State

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • No. 6 Arkansas played its final exhibition match ahead of the 2025 soccer season over the weekend, defeating Oral Roberts 6-0 at Razorback Field in Fayetteville. Vailana Tu'ua, Erin Bailey and Paige Szymanski scored the goals for Arkansas. The Razorbacks will now shift their focus to the regular season, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 13 Iowa.
  • Arkansas redshirt junior offensive lineman Caden Kitler has been named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced Friday.

    • The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.

Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener

19 days

This Day in Arkansas Sports History

On August 11, 2024 the Arkansas soccer team played its final exhibition match of the season against Seminole State, winning 9-0. It was the Razorbacks’ biggest exhibition win and set them on a path to finish the season with a 16-2-3 overall record and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

We’ll Leave You With This

Hogs Feed:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football