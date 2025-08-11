Razorback Report: ESPN, CBS Sports rank Hogs in same spot in preseason poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first games of the 2025 college football season are less than two weeks away, which means the end is fast approaching for talking season.
In the final weeks of the preseason, various Top 25 polls will be unveiled and major media organizations will release power rankings, both nationwide and conference specific. The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released last week and the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll is expected to be released this week, also.
Two of the biggest power rankings have already been released by ESPN and CBS Sports and Arkansas fans won’t be too surprised to see where their Hogs are ranked.
Both ESPN and CBS Sports placed the Razorbacks ranked No. 13 in their SEC Football Power Rankings.
Here’s what ESPN said about Arkansas:
“Arkansas is another team that has a chance to be much improved, although the final record might not reflect it. The Hogs have one of the trickier schedules in the league, and some new faces need to step up on defense. But returning quarterback Taylen Green is dynamic as both a passer and runner and should be even better in his second season under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.”
While it is ironic both publications have the Razorbacks ranked at the same spot, it’s not surprising. The SEC, as always, is loaded with great teams and Arkansas hasn’t shown the ability to beat those good teams, hence their placement in the lower half of the SEC.
ESPN SEC Power Rankings
- Texas
- Georgia
- Alabama
- LSU
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Auburn
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Kentucky
- Mississippi State
CBS Sports SEC Football Power Ranking
- Texas
- Georgia
- Alabama
- LSU
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Auburn
- Arkansas
- Vanderbilt
- Kentucky
- Mississippi State
Did You Notice?
- No. 6 Arkansas played its final exhibition match ahead of the 2025 soccer season over the weekend, defeating Oral Roberts 6-0 at Razorback Field in Fayetteville. Vailana Tu'ua, Erin Bailey and Paige Szymanski scored the goals for Arkansas. The Razorbacks will now shift their focus to the regular season, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 13 Iowa.
- Arkansas redshirt junior offensive lineman Caden Kitler has been named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced Friday.
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.
This Day in Arkansas Sports History
On August 11, 2024 the Arkansas soccer team played its final exhibition match of the season against Seminole State, winning 9-0. It was the Razorbacks’ biggest exhibition win and set them on a path to finish the season with a 16-2-3 overall record and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.