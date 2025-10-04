Razorback Report: Arkansas officially announces hiring of new defensive line coach
IFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Interim coach Bobby Petrino’s coaching changes continued Friday with the official hiring of a NFL veteran to serve as the Razorbacks’ defensive line coach.
The university announced Friday the hiring of Jay Hayes, who has two decades’ worth of experience coaching in the NFL, to become the next defensive line coach at Arkansas.
The hiring isn’t a surprise. It was reported earlier this week that Hayes was going to be hired by Petrino to coach the defensive line. Friday’s announcement made it official.
Hayes most recently served as defensive coordinator for the UFL’s Arlington Renegades. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the St. Louis Battlehawks’ inaugural season in the XFL in 2020.
Hayes’ NFL experience began in 1999 with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a special teams coach.
He coached special teams with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2002 season before landing his first defensive line assignment with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003. Hayes coached the Bengals’ defensive line for 13 seasons with his last coming in 2015.
He took over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive line for two seasons during the 2016-17 years. His last stint in the NFL came with the Green Bay Packers during the 2018 season as the team’s assistant defensive line coach.
Hayes will have some time to get acclimated to his new environment. Arkansas is off this week, but will travel to No. 15 Tennessee next week for a 3:15 p.m. kickoff.
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Missouri 3, Arkansas 0 (11-25, 20-25, 17-25)
Swimming and Diving: Arkansas 153.5, Drury 50.5
Men’s Tennis: PTT 20K Norman
Women’s Tennis: Cyclone Invitational
Today’s Schedule
Cross Country: Arkansas at Chile Pepper Festival, 10:25 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Men’s Tennis: PTT 20K Norman
Women’s Tennis: Cyclone Invitational
Did You Notice?
Arkansas beats Drury at swim meet
Arkansas swimming and diving won all 13 events at Friday’s meet against Drury. senior Sydney Craft and freshman Ellen Garritson led the way with two first place finishes apiece.
Craft placed first in both the 1000 freestyle and 200 butterfly, while Garritson captured the top spot in the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke. Other first place finishes included junior Tammy Greenwood (200 freestyle), senior Delaney Harrison (50 freestyle), junior Harriet Rogers (100 freestyle), sophomore Ashley Morton (200 backstroke), and freshman Kate Bradley (500 freestyle).
In the diving team’s first outing of the season, sophomore Majo Sanchez placed first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events for the second straight year against the Panthers.
Arkansas volleyball swept by Missouri
The Razorbacks suffered their second loss of the season in straight sets to Missouri on Friday night, 11-25, 20-25, 17-25.
Lakin Laurendine led the Razorbacks with 13 kills on the night and hit .286. Libero Kylie Weeks had a team-high 11 digs. Sophomore setter Kiki Remensperger continued to deliver on both sides of the ball with 28 assists and nine digs, just shy of the double-double.
We’ll Leave You With This
Hogs host dunk contest at Friday night's Primetime at the Palace.