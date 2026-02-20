After Weeks of Questions Razorback Fans Now Know Karter Knox's Status

At least now everybody knows what has been the problem with Arkansas sophomore forward Arkansas' Karter Knox.

He had successful surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee, according to an announcement from the Razorbacks on Thursday. Fans had been wondering about the injury that has quietly reshaped the Razorbacks’ rotation in recent weeks.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Walt Lowe in Houston, according to the school’s statement. While the operation went as planned, Arkansas did not provide a timetable for Knox’s return, leaving his status uncertain as the regular season pushes toward its final stretch.

Knox, a 6-foot-6 wing from Tampa, had been dealing with the knee issue throughout February. He did not play in the Hogs’ 117-115 double-overtime loss at Alabama, and his absence there underscored how much the rotation has shifted without him available.

Before the surgery, Knox had appeared in 22 games this season, making 18 starts. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, carving out a steady role on the wing with his length and versatility.

Yesterday, Karter Knox underwent a successful procedure to repair his left meniscus, performed by Dr. Walt Lowe in Houston. No timetable has been set for his return. — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 20, 2026

His playing time had dipped sharply this month, probably for a variety of reasons but the emergence of freshman Darius Acuff and everything he brings was probably a big part.

In his only February appearance, Knox logged just six minutes and scored one point before being sidelined again. That abbreviated outing followed a stretch in which the knee continued to limit him.

Earlier, against Auburn, Knox played only six minutes before exiting. He subsequently missed matchups with Mississippi State and LSU as the problem continued.

Knox’s absence has narrowed their margin for error. Depth on the wing has been tested, especially during physical SEC contests that demand size and defensive range. That came into focus in double overtime loss at Alabama on Wednesday night.

Hogs coach John Calipari struck a cautious tone when asked about the situation following the loss in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m going to wait till we get back,” Calipari said. “Let me get back and find out. I don’t want to say something that’s not truly accurate.”

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Karter Knox drives for a layup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16. | Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

Rotation Adjustments in Knox’s Absence

Without Knox, Arkansas has leaned more heavily on sophomore Billy Richmond, who has stepped into a larger role over the past four games.

Richmond has started in Knox’s usual spot and responded with consistent production.

During that stretch, Richmond averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 63% from the field. His scoring and attacking the basket have helped improve the Razorbacks as they navigate tight conference games.

Assistant coach Kenny Payne pointed directly to Richmond’s growth earlier this week previewing game against the Crimson Tide.

“In the time that Karter’s been out, Billy has stepped up and played well,” Payne said. “Billy is going to play well regardless, and we need everybody.”

Calipari has previously expressed interest in playing Richmond and Knox together when both are healthy, suggesting that lineup combinations could evolve once Knox returns.

“I like him and Karter together. And that if going forward, that may be something that we try,” Calipari said.

For now, though, those experiments are on hold. The Hogs have shortened their rotation at times, relying more on eight or nine primary contributors to absorb the minutes Knox once filled.

That shift has required adjustments on both ends of the floor. Knox’s length and rebounding helped Arkansas defend multiple positions, and replacing that versatility has required collective effort.

Still, the Razorbacks have continued to compete in SEC play, even as injuries have forced lineup reshuffling. The double-overtime game at Alabama served as an example of how thin the margins can be without a full complement of players.

With Knox officially undergoing surgery, the focus now turns from short-term availability to long-term recovery. The absence of a clear timetable keeps the conversation open-ended as the schedule tightens.

Razorbacks Karter Knox at practice at the Eddie Sutton Practice Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Looking Ahead for the Hogs

Arkansas returns home for a two-game stand beginning with Missouri at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup is set for a 3 p.m. tipoff and will be televised on ESPN, offering the Hogs a chance to regain momentum on their home floor.

Whether Knox factors into the remainder of the regular season remains uncertain. Meniscus procedures can vary in recovery length depending on the extent of the repair, and the program has declined to speculate publicly.

What’s clear is that Knox’s role had grown into a dependable piece of the rotation before the injury. His 18 starts reflect the trust the staff placed in him, particularly in conference play.

For Arkansas, balancing patience with urgency will be key. The Razorbacks are navigating the grind of SEC basketball, and every game carries weight as postseason positioning comes into focus.

If Knox is able to return, his reintegration would add depth and flexibility to a group that has already shown resilience.

If not, the Hogs will continue leaning on the production and development of players like Richmond to fill the void.

Razorback fans will still worry because, well, that's what fans do.