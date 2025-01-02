REPORT: Arkansas Assistant Leaves, Takes Defensive Coordinator Role
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are expected to lose defensive back coach Deron Wilson to Georgia State as its next defensive coordinator, according to a report.
Wilson arrived at Arkansas following the 2022 season when former defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman left the program after his secondary gave up the most passing yards at the FBS level at 295 yards per game. He joined co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson who came from Florida State for the 2023 season and helped Arkansas improve its secondary immediately, finishing the regular season ranked No. 32 nationally surrendering 208 yards per game through the air.
The Razorbacks struggles this fall can be contributed to losing SEC all-freshman Jaylon Braxton the majority of 2024 due to injury. Wilson also had to replace starting cornerback and captain Dwight McGlothern who left a void in the secondary after leaving for the NFL along with senior safety Alfahiym Walcott who led the team with three interceptions in his lone season at Arkansas.
Arkansas struggled mightily against the pass in 2024 as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game. As a whole, the defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams.
Coach Sam Pittman expected his staff to remain intact for what will be his sixth season with Arkansas. Since he was hired in Dec. 2019, Pittman has made changes to his 10-man on-field assistant coaching staff each offseason.