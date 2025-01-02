Calipari's Razorbacks Get Little Respect in Most Rankings
Arkansas is No. 23 in the AP poll, but other respected rankings have the Razorbacks much lower on their list of the top men's basketball teams. Time will tell which is most accurate.
In the rankings by Pomeroy, also known as kenpom.com, the Hogs are 38th, one spot ahead of unbeaten Oklahoma and behind nine other SEC schools. That site has Auburn at No. 1, followed by Duke and Tennessee, with Florida sixth and Alabama eighth.
The Razorbacks come in 24th in defensive rankings on Pomery, but just 55th in offense. An encouraging note is how much better the Hogs have played on offense in the last three weeks.
This is how much rankings matter in early January: Michigan is No. 11 on the Pomeroy list and the Hogs beat the Wolverines 89-87 on the big stage in New York City's Madison Square Garden. It was a true test as both teams played to their potential in a roller-coaster affair featuring lengthy runs.
Despite that impressive performance and Arkansas' current six-game winning streak, coach John Calipari's team is 40th in the NCAA NET rankings. The major reason for the low ranking is the Hogs' 1-2 mark against Quad 1 opponents.
The Hogs have no Quad 2 matchups yet and are 3-0 versus Quad 3s and 7-0 against Quad 4s. Location and ranking determine a Quad 1 opponent. Here are the parameters:
* Home: A game played against a team ranked 1–30.
* Neutral: A game played against a team ranked 1–50.
* Away: A game played against a team ranked 1–75.
Calipari isn't concerned with rankings today as he knows the Hogs' SEC schedule is packed with Quad 1 games. Besides, rankings don't mean much until mid-February when much of the conference seasons have played out and teams are jockeying for seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
Even then, seeding doesn't always determine outcome. They call it March Madness for a reason.
But should Calipari be concerned that the Hogs' non-conference schedule was too soft? Not at all; there are 18 SEC games and the conference tournament left to work on the season's resume.
Besides, Calipari didn't want a daunting non-conference schedule, especially with a new team that features just nine players in his rotation. He constructed that limited lineup with:
* Only one returning Arkansas scholarship player.
* Five transfers from three schools.
* Three outstanding freshmen.
Will that group become a special team that reaches the Elite Eight or is the Sweet 16 even out of reach? Nobody knows, least of all computers that determine most of the rankings.
Here's what Calipari does know:
1 - His team is improving on both ends of the floor.
2 - Players are working better together each week.
3 - Players are increasingly comfortable in his system.
4 - Huge challenges lie ahead.
The first challenge arrives Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn., when the Hogs and Vols square off at noon on ESPN. Tennessee is No. 1 in the AP poll, undefeated, and impressive on both ends.
The Vols are second in the country in point differential per game (24.6) and in opponents' shooting (34.5%).
Tennessee and Arkansas have three common opponents so far, and the Hogs lost to two of them. The Vols beat Baylor by 15 in the Bahamas, handled Miami by 13 in the Jimmy V Classic opener at New York City's Madison Square Garden, and edged Illinois by a bucket on the Fighting Illini's court.
In contrast, Arkansas lost by 13 to Illinois and by five to Baylor — both on neutral courts — and won by three in the final minutes at Miami. The Hogs and Wolverines played the nightcap in New York following Tennessee's win over Miami.
Michigan isn't ranked in the AP poll, but is 30th when counting the "also received votes" category. The Wolverines are 16th in the NET rankings, five spots below their rank by Pomeroy.
Arkansas' 30-point win Monday against Oakland didn't help in the rankings. Oakland is ranked 207 in Pomeroy and 235 in NET.
Following the game, Calipari was asked his thoughts about the SEC and his team's pre-conference action.
"Well, here's what I'd say about the league," Calipari said. "You could win seven league games and go 7-11. How many of those would be Quad One? Six. And plus, the Michigan (win). So, you have seven Quad One wins."
He then compared that theoretical situation with a team from a lower conference with 24 wins, but none against Quad 1 teams. How would the NCAA Selection Committee compare those two teams when deciding seeds in March?
Obviously, being in the tougher conference is beneficial, but finishing at least in the top half of the SEC would be at least marginally impressive.
"So, that's the thing about this league," Calipari continued. "Take care of business. Coach your team, whether they're playing well or not, you got to stay with them and you know, bust through."
The Hogs' first three SEC games are at Tennessee (12-0), then at home against Ole Miss (11-2) and Florida (13-0), ranked No. 24 and No. 6, respectively, in the AP poll.
"Our first three games are ridiculous," Calipari said. "We could be a Top 20 team and go 0-3. So, you just keep coaching, you keep going, you keep doing it. But there are really good teams in this league and that's what you always want, to have a league top-to-bottom that's that way.
"Is it only top to bottom for us? No, it's [that way for] everybody [in the SEC]. I'm worried just about us. You got the same games we got. Some of you even have a harder schedule than we got. So, it should be interesting."