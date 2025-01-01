Wagner Becomes Sniper From Three, Hogs' Defense Improves
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— When the season started, Arkansas Razorbacks' team as a whole struggled shooting beyond the arc. During its two exhibitions between TCU, Kansas and then starting the regular season with Lipscomb, Baylor and first half against Troy, it appeared that this could be a very long year with woeful three-point shooting (24-of-98) once again, a staple under former coach Eric Musselman.
Sophomore combo guard D.J. Wagner wasn't necessarily lighting up opponents with his shooting either, missing all of his six attempts from three to start the regular season. Since then, Wagner's ascent to stardom has risen with a stretch of play that includes a 48% mark from three, which is approaching sniper territory as Arkansas gears up for SEC play this Saturday against Tennessee.
As a former 5-star McDonald's All-American, Wagner was expected to be Calipari's next great one-and-done guard at Kentucky last season. An ankle injury led to inconsistent play once the calendar flipped to January 2024, keeping him in college at least another year, a decision that has benefitted Arkansas tremendously.
Calipari won't shy away from what his team did early in the year and that it was a learning experience for them all, including Wagner. Shooting and defending the three was woeful at 31% on 27 three point attempts per game during the month of November.
Since losing to Illinois Thanksgiving Day, Arkansas has trimmed percentages considerably to 27% on 23 shots per game.
"Two things have happened," Calipari said. "Again, we’ve practiced three weeks with five guys, but we’re guarding the three better. You remember early in the year? Oh, it was ugly. Not only were they making them, but they were getting off 25. This team shoots 25 a game. They only got 17 off. The second thing, we were the worst in the league at shooting the three-ball. Now, if you look, I think we’re in the top two or three."