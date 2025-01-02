Shocked Calipari Lost Sleep Due to Player's Performance
I dare say the most intriguing — and satisfying — conversation Arkansas coach John Calipari has had with any of his players this season occurred the day after the Razorbacks beat Troy 65-49. The Hogs were not impressive early and trailed 27-26 at halftime.
But that's not the statistic that stood out to Calipari. When he got home, put his feet up and looked at the final stat sheet, he was startled. Shocked is probably more accurate. He likely wondered if it was a misprint.
Somehow, DJ Wagner, one of Arkansas' most talented players, failed to put the ball in the basket. Not once. He took four shots, missed 'em all, including a pair of 3-pointers.
"I went crazy because I didn't realize until I went home and looked at my stat sheet," Calipari said. "I didn't sleep that night. How can DJ Wagner not score a point?"
Wagner was no ordinary recruit for Calipari two years ago when he signed with Kentucky. A 5-star recruit, he was ranked as high as the fourth-best high schooler in the country by ESPN and 247Sports. The kid could score almost at will.
"I call him in and I talked to him," Calipari recalled, "and I said, 'You know, I didn't know you didn't score a point until I went home.' You know what he said to me? 'Don't worry about me, coach. I'm fine.'
"How about if you had a team full of those? We don't. We don't. But how about if we did? Now all of a sudden, you're so consumed with our team and winning and you worry more about the other four guys than yourself. Well, how about if they do the same? Now you have an empowered team."
In that scoreless game, Wagner played 37 minutes and did contribute five assists, four steals, two rebounds, a block and only one turnover. When a team's best players are unselfish, it can't help but spread to everyone else. There will be times Wagner must look for his shot, but he always does it within the parameters of the offense and flow of the game.
Most aggressive he's been was start of the second half against No. 14 Michigan. Wagner asserted his will and immense talent upon the game by scoring 14 points with three assists in less than 10 minutes to fuel a 33-11 Arkansas spurt. The Hogs walked out of Madison Square Garden with an 89-87 victory.
That was just 100 miles from Wagner's high school in Camden, N.J., the place he earned a national reputation while averaging 22.3 points a game as a senior. He became known as a future NBA great, following in the footsteps of his father, Dajuan, the sixth overall pick in 2002 after playing for Calipari at Memphis. His grandfather, Milt, won a national title with Louisville in 1986 and was a second-round NBA pick.
Wagner's prep credentials were eye-catching:
* Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey three times.
* Iverson Classic Co-MVP
* Iverson Classic 3-point champ
* McDonald's All-American Co-MVP
He scored 19 points -- all in the second half -- in the McDonald's All-American game in Houston while making 7-of-14 shots, including 3-of-7 from 3-point land.
With his talent and that pedigree, is it any wonder Calipari was amazed one of is stars failed to score a single point against Troy? Since then, Wagner has scored in double figures seven times in 10 games; in his other five games this season for the 11-2 Hogs, he's scored eight three times and seven twice.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder was accustomed to playing point guard during his freshman season at Kentucky, where he started 28 of 29 games but missed four due to an ankle injury. He averaged 9.9 points per game and was 12th in the SEC with 3.3 assists. He was seventh in the SEC in assists/turnover ratio at 2.3.
Before Wagner was sidelined by injury, he was arguably Kentucky's best player. He earned Freshman of the Week three times last season and scored in double figures 10 of the season's first 18 games. Then he sat with the ankle injury and scored in double figures just three of the final 11 games.
Arkansas fans saw Wagner at his best as he scored 19 points, his SEC high, with four 3-pointers in Kentucky's 111-102 home win to end the regular season.
Wagner has adjusted well to playing mostly without the basketball as Arkansas' 5-star recruit Boogie Fland mans the point and dominates the ball. Calipari thinks the pair make for an effective guard combo and says Wagner has always excelled whether at point or as a shooting guard.
"I like him both off the ball, on the ball," Calipari said. "To be honest, he played that way in high school. Played more off the ball than he did on the ball. Last year, for me, he played probably more on the ball than off the ball."
Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin was asked Dec. 20, the day before the Hogs whipped North Carolina A&T 95-67, about Wagner's progress. Martin attributed much of his more consistent play in the previous few weeks to relentless hard work.
"DJ has spent an enormous amount of time in the gym working, every single day," Martin said. "I think the last few games, the fans have been able to see all of the work he’s put into it."
As is always the case, confidence comes with seeing the ball go through the hoop, time after time, day after day, practice after practice, and individual workout after individual workout. Wagner is known as a gym rat, perhaps the hardest worker on the team.
"Obviously, he’s playing with incredible confidence," Martin said. "He’s shooting the ball with incredible confidence. But you know, DJ, he did it last year. There were moments before he got hurt, he was shooting close to 40% from the 3-point line, and we’re starting to see that. I think the fan base here is starting to see what we’ve known all along."
Before the North Carolina A&T game, Wagner made 5-of-7 treys against Michigan and Central Arkansas. After starting the season 0-for-6 beyond the 3-point arc, he's since 19-of-40 in 10 games and 9-of-17 in the last four outings.
Wagner is the Hogs' third-leading scorer at 9.9 and second to Fland with 3.2 assists, nearly identical to his Kentucky stats from last season. He's the logical choice to help carry the Razorbacks in big games -- and there are 18 of those coming up in the next two months, all against SEC foes.
Arkansas' first test comes Saturday in a noon ESPN game against the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The game's in Knoxville, and will be just the Hogs' second true road game of the season, the first being a three-point win at Miami when Wagner scored 14. How the Razorbacks will fare in the SEC and at Tennessee is hard to predict.
But here's what is almost certain. Calipari won't be at home with his feet up again this season, looking at a stat sheet where Wagner failed to score. More likely is that's the strong and athletic guard is in double figures about every game. In fact, Wagner being a bit more selfish could be the key to a successful Arkansas season.