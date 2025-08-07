Razorback Report: New Arkansas players named to preseason watchlists
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Preseason award watch lists continue to be announced roughly three weeks ahead of when teams begin playing games. Arkansas players aren’t making many of these lists, but one of the Hogs' newest players has been recently named to a watchlist.
Former Charlotte and South Carolina wide receiver O’Mega Blake was included in the 2025 Biletnikoff Award watchlist that was announced Wednesday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.
The Biletnikoff Award is given to college football’s most outstanding FBS receiver. Any players who catch passes like tight ends and running backs are eligible for the award, not just wide receivers.
Last season with Charlotte, Blake started nine games and caught 32 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns. His 24.8 yards per catch was second-best in the nation.
He had three games of 100 receiving yards or more, including a career-best 205 yards on five catches and three touchdowns against Florida Atlantic. While at South Carolina, Blake didn’t get much playing time, catching 19 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the 2023 season.
The Biletnikoff Award’s semifinalists, three finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.
Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 17, before the three finalists are selected on Nov. 25. The winner of the 2025 Biletnikoff Award will be announced on Dec. 11, 2025, during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas receiver and return specialist Kam Shanks was named to The Sporting News first-team preseason All-America team as a punt returner on Wednesday. Shanks was also named a first-team preseason All-SEC punt returner by Phil Steele and was listed on watchlists for the Jet Award (given to the nation’s top return specialist) and the Paul Hornung Award (given to the nation’s most versatile player). Shanks is deserving of the preseason honors after two seasons at UAB. Last season, he led all FBS players with 329 punt return yards, a 20.6 punt return average, two punt return touchdowns and was a finalist for the Jet Award. He also had a team-high 62 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns.
Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener
23 days
Daily Dose Of Frank Broyles
"For almost sixty years, Frank Broyles has been an indelible part of the University. As our head football coach, and then as our Director of Athletics, Coach Broyles redefined excellence for our athletics programs and, more importantly, impacted the lives of thousands of people. His contributions to the University of Arkansas and to our state are immeasurable, and his passing will be felt by many. On behalf of the university family, I want to extend my sincerest sympathy to the entire Broyles family. His legacy will live on."- Joseph E. Steinmetz, Arkansas Chancellor
We’ll Leave You With This
The peaceful rhythm of football in August.