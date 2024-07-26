One Aspect of Losing Walk-Ons Can Affect Razorbacks' History
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It took a comment from Clemson's Dabo Swinney to hit like a ton of bricks. It was part of a story by David Hale at ESPN from ACC Media Days.
A new rule expanding scholarship limits for football from the current 85 players to 105 may eliminate walk-ons. The Burlworth Trophy is given every year to a player who started his college career without a scholarship and developed into a star.
Think about that for a minute. Maybe one of the most celebrated players in Razorback history, Brandon Burlsworth, never would have been able to even play. Coming out of Harrison as a high school senior, he probably would not have even been given a shot in Fayetteville by then-coach Danny Ford.
We haven't heard from Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on it, yet. He said back in the spring he was against eliminating walk-ons. If the thing stands, though, he's probably not going to miss getting more players who have a higher potential based on the rankings.
"I have to tell them in January they can't play football anymore," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "That's the hardest thing for kids. The money's crazy, but we'll deal with all that. But telling a kid that's been on your team and done everything right that you can't play football anymore?"
It's probably a good bet Pittman will join a chorus of football coaches who will be against the rule. The coaches' association appears to be coming together in unison on the whole subject.
"This is the most united coaches have been in the history of football," Swinney said. "It's so frustrating."
Nobody is willing to draw a line in the sand, though. They all like winning too much to die defending that hill if everybody's not going to be there with them.
Look at the salaries for coaches these days. They want that to continue, which is motivated as much by winning games as anything.
For Razorback fans, though, it could jeopardize the Burlsworth Trophy. Right now is too early to panic, though.
Things still have to get finalized on it first and no over-reaction is required. Still, it is something to consider, especially diminishing that trophy's importance.
The winner of the Burlsworth Trophy isn't likely to be on the stage for the Heisman Trophy. This award is one that has, for years, honored the memory of someone who defined what everybody hopes for with a walk-on player.
Now it's in jeopardy because they want to add 20 additional scholarships. It''s not a completely done deal yet, but everybody is already counting on it, so everyone will have to wait to see where coaches ultimately stand in the end.
HOGS FEED:
