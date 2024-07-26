Cowboys Plan Wild Atmosphere for Game Against Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Oklahoma State is ready for a huge home matchup when it hosts the Razorbacks in week two. This game is so big that the Cowboys have now sold out Boone-Pickens Stadium and organized an orange and white stripe out.
Oklahoma State is pretty interactive with its home crowd with different striped stadium concepts. The Cowboys did a white, black and orange layered stripe out in 2022 while hosting Arizona State.
In 2018, the Cowboys were victorious against Boise State at home during a stripe out game. Oklahoma State defeated the Broncos easily 44-21.
The first time Boone-Pickens Stadium was striped by fans was in 2016 when Oklahoma State hosted Pitt of the ACC. The Cowboys won 45-38 on a rushing touchdown by Rennie Childs with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Along with the stripe out, Oklahoma State will also add former player Leslie O’Neal to the Cowboys Ring of Honor. O’Neal, a Little Rock native, played for Hall High School in the 1980’s.
O’Neal remains in the top five with the Cowboys in total tackles with 351. He was also twice named an All-American before being drafted sixth overall in 1986 NFL Draft.
This is a huge game for Arkansas and Coach Sam Pittman as a win in such a wild environment could set the tone for the season. A loss, especially another one possession game, would be an early setback to a long season.
Non-conference road matchups for Arkansas against Power Four conference opponents are pretty rare. The last one took place at BYU in 2022 and before that the Razorbacks travelled to Lubbock for a game against Texas Tech in 2014.
Arkansas dominated the all time series against Oklahoma State with a 30-15-1 edge. From 1950-1990, the two programs met nearly every regular season with most matchups taking place in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.
The Razorbacks have won four of nine matchups that have taken place at Oklahoma State. However, the series ended with only two games played in Stillwater over the final 30 years in the rivalry.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks need more than half from UAPB in season opener
• Playing few games in Fayetteville not curse many think it to be
• Hogs may have more NFL talent than originally thought
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook