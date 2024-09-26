Hogs Release Availability Report Ahead of Southwest Classic Against Aggies
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks have released their second availability report of the season as they prepare for the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M.
Razorbacks listed as out include safety Miguel Mitchell, offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, tight end Andreas Paaske and wide receiver Khafre Brown.
A few key contributors are bumped to questionable this week including star defensive backs Hudson Clark and Jaylon Braxton. JUCO running back Tyrell Reed joins them, but hasn't logged a snap since the season opener against UAPB.
Wide receiver Monte Harrison, Arkansas' 29-year-old freshman, is listed as probable. He saw action against UAB on special teams two weeks ago with an onside kick return.
The Aggies are missing running back Rueben Owens who suffered a preseason leg inury during camp. Others listed out include defensive back Tyreek Chappell, offensive lineman Mark Nabou, Jr. and offensive lineman TJ Shanahan.
Starting quarterback Conner Weigman is listed as questionable after suffering a shoulder injury. Redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed will get another start after a pair of good performances against Florida and Bowling Green.
Finally, defensive back Bryce Anderson is probable to play this week. Through four games he has forced seven tackles and one pick six.
“This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said prior to Week 1.
To avoid confusion on game day, student-athletes will be reported as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
If a school fails to release timely and accurate availability reports for its upcoming game, it risks receiving monetary penalties ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.
