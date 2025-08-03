Jordan got Fouch's attention with big block in Razorbacks' practice
FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. — Most of the time it's sheer boredom watching wide receivers work on downfield blocking drills as coaches and staff members hold the blocking shields.
Freshman wide receiver Antonio Jordan kinda changed that Sunday morning. He hit wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch with a solid one that knocked him backward a couple of feet.
After the play, Fouch joked with the newcomer from Warren who's been getting folks' attention in the first three practices that he's not stout enough to handle that load. Since AJ (which is what everyone in Jordan's hometown and most teammates now call him) is 6-foot-6, 234 pounds, that's not particularly surprising.
Fouch probably isn't too disappointed with that. It's also likely to be a dead lock that coach Sam Pittman or offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino won't be too disappointed with it, either.
Emerging leader in wide receiver group
If nothing else, it shouldn't be particularly surprising Monte Harrison is becoming one of the leaders in the wide receivers group.
The oldest guy in the room had another catch in the fastball period of practice. Media members are already speculating it's becoming something of a routine.
What is even clearer, Harrison's emerging as a leader of the group. When the team moved from the indoor center to the turf field outdoors, after one period the receivers were gathered together and Harrison was doing most of the talking.
That isn't surprising considering the sophomore came to the Hogs after 10 seasons in professional baseball, including Major League stints with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.
Harrison will turn 30 Aug. 10 and has the knowledge most of the players in the group won't have. He's also starting to pick up catching a football again and may be positioning himself to be a key contributor.
Fouch just stood back listening, and while what was said isn't known exactly, the body language and reaction was he didn't tell them to just take it easy and have a fun day.
We'll find out more about the group when we have Fouch and a couple of players after Monday morning's practice.
Don't expect projections based on three days of practices
Most of the questions I get as these preseason practices start is what I think about the coming season. Some even want a number.
That's not going to happen, certainly not after three practices where the media hasn't been allowed to see enough to really know what this team looks like.
The receivers are making plays, but there are also some drops that really don't mean anything right now. Nobody wants them to become a habit, though.
It is interesting at times to watch Petrino with the offense, though, and there are still flashes where he's fussing about stuff, but at least when the media is around there hasn't been the hard coaching that many wrote and talked about in his previous tenure.
Among the quarterbacks, Taylen Green is the clear leader and apparently the VR cameras like he was wearing were cheap enough (remembering that athletics director Hunter Yurachek said it's all relative) they got one for KJ Jackson, who has become the clear No. 2 right now.
Jackson was wearing one of those cameras for the first time anybody could remember noticing at Sunday morning's practice.