Razorbacks Comfortable in Two-Minute Ahead of Oklahoma State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — By the time Arkansas got the ball back with 1:42 left in the first half, there was little doubt what the result of the game was. The Razorbacks were up 42-0 but Taylen Green had one more thing to accomplish, run the two-minute offense.
"I wanted to get to that two-minute because I felt like Taylen would be done at the end of the drive regardless whether we scored or not," coach Sam Pittman said. "I thought he really handled himself well."
It was also one of the few times that the Razorbacks felt any type of adversity. Right tackle Keyshawn Blackstock was flagged for the only accepted penalty on the offense all night. The holding call on first down set the Razorbacks behind the sticks in a rare 1st and 20, but Green kept his composure and got all the yards back. He also converted one of the three third downs he faced while at quarterback with a 17-yard pass play to wide receiver Khafre Brown.
"I wanted to get that in for me and for them and for Bobby to try to get that communication," Pittman said. "I was real pleased after we overcame the penalty and went down and scored."
It is one of the few things that the team can take forward heading into Oklahoma State. The team will face a much tougher test communicating in the two-minute offense in a road environment in a sold-out Boone-Pickens Stadium, but getting a practice run in a game is still valuable.
"We wanted to work on our two-minute protocol," right guard Josh Braun said. "We were communicating down-and-distance, how much time was left, we need to get to the ball, snap it, whether the clock was stopped or rolling, if we were going to huddle or not. We had to communicate the IDs, and of course as you saw, Taylen’s going to make plays."
Make a play he did, capping his final play of the game with a scintillating 36 yard run just before the half and being replaced by backup Malachi Singleton in the second half.
The Razorbacks will take on Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
HOGS FEED:
• Pittman pleased with Hogs' run game heading into Oklahoma State game
• SEC power rankings feature surprise team at top after Week 1
• Baseball will lean hard on transfer for successful season
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook