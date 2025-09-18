Arkansas needs to shop elsewhere to find new toys for Petrino at quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks seem to have walked themselves into an unnecessary conundrum when it comes to recruiting.
As reported this morning, quarterbacks committed in each of the next two classes have been unable to win their starting jobs at their high school and have decided to transfer mid-season. That is perhaps the most massive red flag to make Arkansas pump the breaks and reconsider what they're doing with these quarterbacks.
If they can't hang at their own high schools, what business do they have trying to compete for a spot as a starter for an SEC program? To add to the warning signs, both have now hit the high school transfer portal multiple times.
2026 commit Jayvon Gilmore is on his second transfer and isn't guaranteed a chance to see the field again this year, and 2027 commit Joaquin Kavouklis is on his fourth transfer in three years. Both players are already predisposed to hit the portal and look for greener grass whether the going gets tough or there's a better opportunity waiting somewhere else.
That's not what Arkansas needs right now. If this season is showing anything, it's the value of stability at the quarterback position.
That's why the Razorbacks need to rethink and adjust. It's time to kick the tires on Greenwood's Kane Archer. Yes, technically Archer chose UCF over Arkansas, but the impression from the outside looking in is the offer the Hogs made was one to say to fans in the state they made an offer on a top in-state kid, but that's about it.
There's no image created that the Razorbacks actually made a hard push for his services. However, it seems now is a great time to start pushing with all they have.
First off, Archer is putting up better stats than Gilmore and he also actually happens to not only have a team, but be starting for one of the most storiesd programs in the history of Arkansas high school football. In addition, he has been entrenched in a program that has repeatedly shown it produces a level of character and grit in young men that helps them excel once they become Razorbacks.
That opportunity may have already passed. Archer may have mentally moved on and is over the idea of playing for Arkansas, but it's worth the effort.
It seems anyone would at least give a passing thought to the idea of possibly playing the role of hometown hero at an SEC school over toiling through the dregs of the Big 12 at Central Florida. Yet, if Arkansas burned the bridge on a player who, last year, threw for nearly 4,000 yards while also running for 800 and accounting for 60 touchdowns and only two interceptions on 303 attempts, then that's rough for them.
They need Archer to bail them out of this conundrum if at all possible. If not, then the Hogs can maybe turn to what is an unsually shallow quarterback pool in Texas.
The Lone Star State usually has a long line of quarterbacks waiting to fill up Power Four rosters, but this season is an oddity. One possible 2026 candidate is Kase Evans out of Lexington, Texas.
He is currently committed to Oklahoma State. However, Mike Gundy's days in Stillwater appear to be numbered, which means Evans could be open to other opportunities.
Evans is strong as a dropback quarterback, but is also fast and shifty when his coaches call on him to execute designed runs. He is as calm in the pocket as a high school player can be, has a quick release, model passing form, and keeps his eyes down field as he works his way up the pocket while under pressure.
His footwork exceeds a lot of college quarterbacks and he has a strong arm and an innate ability to throw his receivers open who are in tight coverage.
As for replacing Kavouklis, the Hogs could do far worse than making a push for Waxahachie, Texas quarterback Jerry Meyer. The original intent was to watch film on Forney quarterback Nelson Peterson, Jr., a 2026 quarterback with skills similar to Taylen Green who happens to be the younger brother of former Oklahoma and Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson.
However, throughout the film, Peterson got blown off the screen by the play of Meyer who looked light years better than his much hyped counterpart. Meyer is currently committed to TCU.
He has a strong arm and tremendous pocket presence. His balls come in with pace and touch and are as precise as they come.
When the pocket breaks down, he cruises through the defense with his feet ready and his eyes down field, throwing frozen ropes on the run to receivers coming open late. The only reason he is a 3-star instead of a high 4-star appears to be his height at 6-foot-0.
He is destroying defenses at the highest level of Texas football, which means he is facing Division I talent every week. If Arkansas could flip him, it would be a massive upgrade to the commit list.