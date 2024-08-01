Razorbacks Continue 2026 Class Momentum with Addition of Quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Top 20 passer, Jayvon Gilmore committed to Arkansas Thursday over Texas A&M, North Carolina State, Louisville and and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-6, 200 pound quarterback is currently rated a 3-star by three major recruiting publication, No. 19 overall prospect at his position and No. 4 player in South Carolina, according to 247sports.
The Elgin, South Carolina native had nine total offers with North Carolina State as the school that gave Arkansas its biggest battle. Gilmore committed to the Razorbacks via his Instagram account with a live video and had this to say to SB Live director of recruiting Andrew Nemac.
“From day one, Arkansas and North Carolina State both were hard hitters with me when it came down to loving me after the offer. They were both trying to set up visits. But when I went to Arkansas it was amazing. The way they all checked up on me, it blew me away.”- Jayvon Gilmore.
Gilmore visited last weekend during the Hog Wild Hangout and came away impressed and shown much love. That is similar to the way most targets feel after visiting or communicating with Arkansas' staff.
During his sophomore season at Gaffney High School, Gilmore passed for over 1,700 yards, 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He does have a dual threat capability in the read option which is the offense both Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino want to run.
2026 Arkansas Recruiting Class
4-star S Tay Lockett
3-star OL Tucker Young
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore
