Jayvon Gilmore commits to Arkansas; Razorbacks land coveted quarterback
Class of 2026 Gaffney (South Carolina) quarterback Jayvon Gilmore had a tough choice to make.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound signal-caller accumulated double-digit offers early in the process before whittling it down to five - Arkansas, Louisville, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.
For much of the summer, it was believed he was leaning toward a commitment to N.C. State, but a recent trip to Arkansas made it a razor-thin battle.
On Thursday, Gilmore finally put an end to the speculation, announcing his commitment to the Razorbacks on Instagram Live.
“From Day 1, Arkansas and North Carolina State both were hard hitters with me when it came down to loving me after the offer," he said. "They were both trying to set up visits. But when I went to Arkansas it was amazing. The way they all checked up on me, it blew me away.”
Gilmore took a final visit to Fayetteville last weekend for "Hog Hangout" and just knew he had fould his future school.
Luckily, his family was on the same page.
“I knew when I got to Hogs Hangout," Gilmore said. "when I talk about how they love on a recruit, they truly made it feel like I was home and there was no better place to be. As soon as I went to Hogs Hangout I knew I was home. There is nowhere else I’d want to be.”
Gilmore is rated the nation's No. 18 quarterback in his class.
As a sophomore, he threw for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions.