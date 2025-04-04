Razorbacks Don't Have Spring Answers at Midway Point of Practices
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's a reason Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sounds a little wishy-washy at times talking about personnel.
He's guessing like everybody else right now. Like when he was asked about wide receiver O'Mega Blake during his visit with the media Thursday.
"It's like anything," Pittman said. "Sometimes we forget that when we played or when these guys play, that there's always a learning curve, not necessarily an athletic curve. It's a learning and at times you'll see him play a little slower than what, let's say a one-on-one. Because he's always looked really good in one-on-one."
They all look good in those practices. Very seldom do players just jump out in individual drills and you can look at them and see a star. In over 50 years of doing it I've seen about five total and all of them are in the hall of fame.
Pittman has said in the past he's always reluctant to throw accolades out there before anybody has played a quality opponent. Most guys the Razorbacks recruit and get past or simply run over blocking and tackling dummies.
It got that way with the comments on Blake.
"For the last three practices, he's really showed up," Pittman said. "He just likes playing football. Caught a really nice pass. I think — Madden was the one that threw it to him — but his head was here and he went back the other direction in a one-on-one drill. His confidence is growing and certainly our confidence is growing in him as well.
"Over the last three practices, I think he's really had good practices."
Arkansas isn't the only team in the SEC with more questions than answers at roughly the halfway point for most teams. Pittman isn't the only coach having to fillibuster his way through press conferences on individuals because, again, it's just practice.
Blake isn't the only wide receiver that looks good at times in practices. In a gaggle of newcomers they've all made a play here and there.
The coaches look at the practice film and see the same thing they saw in the practices. It's all taken in context. Those practices aren't games being played in the SEC against guys blocking live and tackling to the ground.
There are good things. Don't get too excited about what happens in the spring. Always remember it's just practice.