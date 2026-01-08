Razorbacks expected to land all-conference transfer receiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are expected to receive a commitment from New Mexico State transfer wide receiver Donovan Faupel following his Tuesday visit, according to On3.

Arkansas currently boasts the nation's No. 14 transfer portal class, a haul that addresses several immediate needs across a roster that was quite short of depth during the 2025 season.

Faupel entered the transfer following a season that saw him enjoy a breakout season with 61 receptions for 664 yards and four touchdowns.

Although it seemed like UCLA was in complete control of his recruitment early on, Arkansas was able to hop in the race following a solid two day visit that began Tuesday.

Faupel, a former 2-star recruit out of Centennial High School in Corona, California, was far from a can't miss athlete out of high school with scholarship offers from Idaho and New Mexico State.

New Mexico State wide receiver Donovan Faupel outruns a defender after catching a pass as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He played very limited snaps at the varsity level, playing in seven combined games over his first two seasons at Centennial. As a senior, he exploded onto the scene with 16 receptions for 418 yards (26.1 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

His performance earned him second team All-Conference USA honors as he proved to be an explosive option for the Aggies' offense in 2025. He ended the season tied for second among CUSA receivers in total receptions and catches per game (5.1).

Faupel's six receiving touchdowns also ranked sixth in the conference and he was one of just three receivers in the league to have multiple games with two receiving touchdowns this season.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound wideout is an obvious late bloomer at the college level, playing his best football over the previous four years which includes a breakout high school senior campaign.

Obviously, playing in the SEC will require a bit more physicality than what he's faced during his time at the CUSA level, but he does have solid athleticism. Committing to a Power Conference level strength and conditioning program whether that be at Arkansas or even UCLA would do wonders for his career.

Donovan Faupel

TOUCHDOWN!!!



24-14 Owls

10 minutes 35 seconds left#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/61iZwWvGQW — James Baca, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 (@notoriousbanker) November 8, 2025

In the video below, Faupel appears unafraid of going up for jump balls by using his long frame to high point the football while keeping his feet inbounds to score along the side of the endzone.

Wow what a response from New Mexico State. They’ve tied it at 21 here in the 2nd.



This Adam Damante TD to Donovan Faupel cut it to one score game and Dijon Stanley just tied it with a rushing td @KFOX14 #collegefootball #NMSU #Aggies pic.twitter.com/hkUx5axnWx — Chas Messman (@ChasMessmanKFOX) November 22, 2025

Lack of separation? No problem here for Faupel who was in a hand fight with a Liberty defensive back before scoring on a tough back shoulder throw.

Great execution by NM State on 3rd & 15.



Logan Fife connects with Donovan Faupel for the 20-yard TD.



Game tied at 20-20 with 1:23 left in the 3rd quarter.#NMSU pic.twitter.com/SAr1gwzU7U — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) October 15, 2025

Faupel is ranked the No. 697 overall transfer and No. 129 wide receiver available in the portal, according to 247Sports rankings.

The Razorbacks are in need of more playmakers at wide receiver as C.J. Brown is the only returning player with consistent production at the college level. Brown caught 28 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore this season.

Razorbacks Transfer Portal Class

AJ Hill, QB (Memphis)

Sutton Smith, RB (Memphis)

Jasper Parker, RB (Michigan)

Jamari Hawkins, WR (Memphis)

Malachi Breland, OL (Memphis)

Hunter Osborne, DL (Virginia)

Ja'Quavion Smith, LB (Howard)

Carlon Jones, DL (USC)

Jahiem Johnson, DB (Tulane)

Christian Harrison, DB (Cincinnati)

Max Gilbert, K (Tennessee)

Braeden McAlister, K (Georgia State)

Khmori House, LB (North Carolina)

Adam Hawkes, OL (Oregon State)

Jamonta Waller, LB (Auburn)

Steven Soles, LB (Kentucky)

Shelton Lewis, DB (Clemson)

