FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield continues to field interest in players returning for next season, and rounds out his 2027 recruiting class.

He received word on Tuesday that 3-star defensive lineman Eli Thornton will shut down his recruitment and sign with the Razorbacks, according to Riley Alberts of 247Sports. Going into the early national signing period, Thornton is ranked as the No. 1,306 prospect nationally, No. 147 at his position and No. 7 among Arkansas recruits.

Thornton told Razorbacks On SI in an exclusive interview during the spring that relationships with the coaching staff was a big reason for his pledge to Arkansas.

"A big reason I committed is just being able to play for my home state," Thornton said in April. "Another reason is [defensive line coaches] Kynjee' Cotton and [Landius Wilkerson] have always been great to me and my family, they both believe in me and that means a lot."

BREAKING: ELITE ('27) DL Eli Thornton is shutting his recruitment down, he tells me for @247sports.

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Thornton attends Valley View in AR. He has been committed since April.

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Welcome Eli home Arkansas fans! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/HaUclILmsm — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) November 24, 2026

Thornton committed to the Razorbacks in April following a breakout season for Valley View High School, a 4A school just south of downtown Jonesboro.

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As a senior, the 6-foot-3, 330 pound defensive tackle recorded 35 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, and applied over 20 pressures to opposing quarterbacks.

Senior Year Highlights ‼️‼️‼️

6’3” 330 DT/NG/DE

9 Games Played



#1 DL in AR |24/7|Rivals|ESPN| 😤



35+ tackles 🔥

17 TFL’s 🔥

6 Sacks 💯

20+ QB pressures 🔥@ValleyViewFB pic.twitter.com/2PV4uS3FMo — Eli Thornton (@EliThornton27) November 18, 2026

The Razorbacks currently ranks No. 40 nationally in the 2027 recruiting class rankings, according to 247Sports.

There is a possibility that they will add a couple of more offensive targets as 4-star wide receiver Dylan Medlock (UTSA commit) and North Little Rock running back Christian Reeves remain on the radar ahead of the early national signing period.

Arkansas' 2027 Commit List

• 4-star DE Keith Richmond, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Pinson, (Ala.)

• 4-star OL Alijah Shaw, 6-foot-9, 290 lbs., Leawood, (Kan.)

• 4-star WR Jabari Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Thomasville, (Ga.)

• 4-star CB Kevin Grant, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs., Arlington, Texas

• 4-star CB Stanley Peters, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs., Seminary, (Miss.)

• 3-star LB Bryce Breeden, 6-foot-1, 221 lbs., Bridge City, Texas

• 3-star OL Teagan Parizek, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs., Hendersonville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star DL James Stewart, 6-foot-2, 290 lbs., Murfreesboro, (Tenn.)

• 3-star S Jameer Cantrell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs., Buford, (Ga.)

• 3-star OL Judah Gumbs, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs., Seffner, (Fla.)

• 3-star QB Cason Myers, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Auburn, (Ala.)

• 3-star TE Parker Keenan, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs., Clarksville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

• 3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

• 3-star LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

• 3-star OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

• 3-star OL Delonte Duff , 6-foot-6, 265 lbs., Junction City

• 3-star WR Kaegan Morton , 5-foot-7, 150 lbs., Barbers Hill (Mont Belvieu, Texas)

• 3-star DB Rashaad Silver , 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Columbia (Decatur, Ga.)

• P Declan Hamm, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Lewisville, Texas

• K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Mo.)

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