Razorbacks extend offer to impressive California junior wideout
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches hosted another football camp for recruits around the country with several impressive athletes on hand.
One prospect who came away with an offer after workouts is 2027 California receiver Davion Lancaster following a conversation with second year wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch.
The 6-foot-3, 185 pound athlete is currently rated a 3-star athlete, No. 57 in the nation and No. 142 overall recruit in the state of California, according to 247sports.
Along with Arkansas, he holds offers from Arizona State, Louisville, South Florida, Colorado State and Southern Miss.
"The offer was really straight and to the point," Lancaster said. "During drills he asked what class I was in and asked me to take more reps. [Wide receiver coach Ronnie Fouch] said he liked my versatility and dog mentality and said that’s what they look for at the University of Arkansas."
"During one-on-one’s [Fouch] asked who I was at the camp with and that he wanted to speak with them. That’s when he told my Godfather I was receiving an offer."
He had plenty of good things to say about the Razorbacks coaching staff following his camp visit and was encouraged by the commitment they have put into the program.
"First, the Arkansas coaching staff was amazing," Lancaster said. "At the camp they were completely engaged with everyone, including Coach Pittman. I also got to spend some time with offensive coordinator [Bobby] Petrino as well."
"I know I would be developed into the best version of myself as a man and Student athlete. Second, the campus and facilities were very nice. I didn’t think I would fall in love with Fayetteville, Arkansas but I definitely did."
Lancaster's mentality is to pursue greatness no matter what, be a team player and one day reach the NFL.
"As a player I feel like I’m a humble dog," Lancaster said. "I want to embarrass everyone that lines up in front of me but shake their hands after the work is done. My desire is also to be great teammate on and off the field as I'm very passionate about the game and a very hard worker."
"The one player I model my game after is Justin Jefferson."
Unfortunately, Lancaster and his Victor Valley program lost their starting quarterback for the 2024 season which hindered his productivity on offense.
He still pulled in 500 yards and two touchdowns despite the uncertainty on offense but did record 60 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Going into his junior season, Lancaster runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, maxed out with nine reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, squatted 495 pounds in the past week and increase his power clean from 225 pounds.
The Razorbacks have a lot to offer Lancaster as a recruit as its offense can generate chunk yardage, big plays, score plenty points and highlight reels.
Led by first-year quarterback Taylen Green, the Hogs finished No. 3 nationally with 246 plays of 10+ yards while also being ranked No. 10 in total offense generating over 458 yards per game.