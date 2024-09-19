After Hogs' Legend Proposes Idea, Pittman Picks Up In-State Recruit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has picked up its sixth commit of the 2026 recruiting class.
The Razorbacks landed defensive back Kyndrick Williams from Fayetteville High School. He announced his commitment on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Williams chose the Hogs over UNLV and former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. He is not rated in any of the national recruiting databases yet.
Williams is Pittman's sixth 2026 commit. According to On3, Arkansas' class is ranked 11th nationally (7th SEC).
The commitment comes just days after former Razorback quarterback Matt Jones commented that part of beginning to solve Arkansas' NIL woes is making sure the Razorbacks recruit the Natural State better.
"Recruit your in-state products and you’ll get more money,” Jones said on the Halftime Show on ESPN Arkansas. “You want money from the people from the state? Well, recruit the kids from the state. You’ve got to recruit the state better.”
Although Williams is not ranked as a blue chip recruit, it's pretty hard to get much more local than a young man who went to school a mile away from where Williams hopes to play college football on Saturday. He is the second 2026 recruit from Arkansas after offensive lineman Tucker Young from Hot Springs.
"You got to keep your in-state talent in-state," Jones said.
As Pittman fights to keep talent that is minutes away from Razorback Stadium close by on the recuriting trail, Arkansas travels on the road to take on Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
